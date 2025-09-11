Search icon

News

11th Sep 2025

Keir Starmer sacks Peter Mandelson as UK’s ambassador to the US

Joseph Loftus

BREAKING.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has sacked Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.

More specifically, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw Mandelson.

A statement issued by the British Embassy in Washington reads: “In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the Prime Minister has asked the Foreign Secretary to withdraw him as Ambassador.

“The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment.

“In particular Peter Mandelson’s suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information. In light of that, and mindful of the victims of Epstein’s crimes he has been withdrawn as Ambassador with immediate effect.”

