Justin Timberlake arrested in New York

The singer is in custody at a police station, according to reports

Justin Timberlake has reportedly been arrested in Long Island, New York on charges of driving while intoxicated.

A representative for the Sag Harbor Police Department told TMZ that Timberlake is in custody at the station.

Whilst it police have not yet officially confirmed what offence the 43-year-old was arrested for, the outlet claims sources said it pertained to a traffic violation.

Court officials have told the BBC the Can’t Stop The Feeling hitmaker will be formally charged shortly.

Timberlake had apparently gone to meet friends for dinner at a hotel on Monday night in Sag Harbor, a village on Long Island, New York.

At around 12:30am, he is said to have got into his car to drive back to where he was staying. But the popstar was apparently pulled over “almost immediately after he took the wheel.”

Timberlake is currently on tour, and last performed in Miami on June 15. His next scheduled performances are on Friday and Saturday in Chicago.

Having started off his music career as a member of 90s boyband NSYNC, Timberlake has gone on to forge a hugely successful solo career.

He has had global hits with songs such as Cry Me A River, Mirror, Rock Your Body and SexyBack, and has 10 Grammy Award wins to his name.

Timberlake has also had a successful acting career, having starred in films like The Social Network, Friends with Beneifts and the Trolls franchise.