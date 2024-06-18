Search icon

Entertainment

18th Jun 2024

Justin Timberlake arrested in New York

Charlie Herbert

The singer is in custody at a police station, according to reports

Justin Timberlake has reportedly been arrested in Long Island, New York on charges of driving while intoxicated.

A representative for the Sag Harbor Police Department told TMZ that Timberlake is in custody at the station.

Whilst it police have not yet officially confirmed what offence the 43-year-old was arrested for, the outlet claims sources said it pertained to a traffic violation.

Court officials have told the BBC the Can’t Stop The Feeling hitmaker will be formally charged shortly.

Timberlake had apparently gone to meet friends for dinner at a hotel on Monday night in Sag Harbor, a village on Long Island, New York.

At around 12:30am, he is said to have got into his car to drive back to where he was staying. But the popstar was apparently pulled over “almost immediately after he took the wheel.”

Timberlake is currently on tour, and last performed in Miami on June 15. His next scheduled performances are on Friday and Saturday in Chicago.

Having started off his music career as a member of 90s boyband NSYNC, Timberlake has gone on to forge a hugely successful solo career.

He has had global hits with songs such as Cry Me A River, Mirror, Rock Your Body and SexyBack, and has 10 Grammy Award wins to his name.

Timberlake has also had a successful acting career, having starred in films like The Social Network, Friends with Beneifts and the Trolls franchise.

Related links:

WATCH: Asking students to guess the cost of living in 2001

Topics:

Justin Timberlake,Music,New York

RELATED ARTICLES

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 403

euro 2024

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 403

By Charlie Herbert

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

Dr Dre

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

emma d'arcy

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

By Stephen Porzio

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

david tennant

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

By Charlie Herbert

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

Tom Cruise

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

People are just realising what the little pockets in jeans are for

People are just realising what the little pockets in jeans are for

By JOE

Vin Diesel invites Putin for dinner in completely ludicrous Father’s Day message

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel invites Putin for dinner in completely ludicrous Father’s Day message

By Charlie Herbert

One of the most expensive films ever made has taken Netflix 7 years to produce

brian cox

One of the most expensive films ever made has taken Netflix 7 years to produce

By Ryan Price

The new ‘Snickometer’ technology making waves at Euro 2024 explained in full

Belgium

The new ‘Snickometer’ technology making waves at Euro 2024 explained in full

By Harry Warner

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

missing persons

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

By Charlie Herbert

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

By Nina McLaughlin

Jacqueline Jossa discusses withdrawing her children from school saying it’s ‘very similar to prison’

Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline Jossa discusses withdrawing her children from school saying it’s ‘very similar to prison’

By JOE

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

emma d'arcy

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

By Stephen Porzio

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

david tennant

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

By Jacob Entwistle

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

Argentina

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

By Harry Warner

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

Holiday

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

By Charlie Herbert

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

Avocado

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

By JOE

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

Count Binface

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

By Jack Peat

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

England

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories