20th Jun 2024

Just Stop Oil target Taylor Swift’s private jet in another spray paint protest

Ryan Price

The environmental activist group have struck again.

Just Stop Oil have spray painted Taylor Swift’s private jet at Stansted Airport.

The global pop star’s plane is parked at the London airport ahead of her three night run at Wembley stadium this weekend.

A video posted to the Just Stop Oil social media page showed two activists – Jennifer Kowalski and Cole MacDonald – cutting a hole in the runway fence using an angle grinder, before running on to the airfield and dousing Swift’s jet it in orange paint using a fire extinguisher.

Before taking action, Kowalski said: “Over the years, I’ve had to realise that even working in sustainability provides me with essentially no ability to make the necessary changes to prevent the complete collapse of our natural systems. I have to take desperate measures to make my voice heard.

“In 2024 we all have to be considering what we can do each day to change the course our society is on. We need an emergency treaty to stop the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.”

The pair were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and interference with the use or operation of national infrastructure, Essex Police said.

Police said they were called shortly before 5.10am on Thursday about reports that two people had gained access to an area “well away” from the runway before damaging two planes.

Stansted Airport said the affected area was away from the main passenger terminal but it had suspended runway operations for a short period “as a precaution”.

No flights were disrupted and the airport has resumed operating normally.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Just Stop Oil protestor Lucy Hammil holds a canister after spraying orange paint over the Allen Gilbert Buiding at Manchester University on October 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. Just Stop Oil have targeted many UK universities claiming that the establishments are accepting money from fossil fuel companies for research and funding. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

This is the second demonstration from Just Stop Oil in 24 hours, after a group of protestors sprayed parts of Stonehenge with orange powder paint on the eve of the UK’s summer solstice.

In footage shared online by the group, the activists can be seen spraying at least two of the landmarks monoliths with an orange substance.

Just Stop Oil protestors vandalise Stonehenge with orange spray paint

Just Stop Oil activists surrounded by Just Stop P*ssing Everyone Off group to prevent march

Stag do groom stopped by police after friends made him wear Just Stop Oil t-shirt

Just Stop Oil protestors break glass protecting Magna Carta

Topics:

Just Stop Oil,News,Private Jet,Protest,Taylor Swift

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

Channel 4

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

By Ryan Price

Serbia threaten to pull out of Euro 2024 risking chaos for England’s group

England

Serbia threaten to pull out of Euro 2024 risking chaos for England’s group

By Harry Warner

Taylor Swift places huge order at local London kebab shop ahead of Wembley shows

Food

Taylor Swift places huge order at local London kebab shop ahead of Wembley shows

By Charlie Herbert

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

jay slater

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

By Charlie Herbert

British man sues Apple after wife discovers messages to sex workers on family computer

Apple

British man sues Apple after wife discovers messages to sex workers on family computer

By Charlie Herbert

Rishi Sunak set to become first prime minister in history to lose his seat at a general election

Conservative Party

Rishi Sunak set to become first prime minister in history to lose his seat at a general election

By Charlie Herbert

Portugal players accused of not passing to Cristiano Ronaldo in Czechia win

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal players accused of not passing to Cristiano Ronaldo in Czechia win

By Callum Boyle

Mum of missing teen in Tenerife fears he has been ‘taken against his will’

British

Mum of missing teen in Tenerife fears he has been ‘taken against his will’

By Ryan Price

Police issue statement after ‘mysterious monolith’ discovered in middle of desert

desert

Police issue statement after ‘mysterious monolith’ discovered in middle of desert

By Ryan Price

Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives damning verdict on Man Utd squad with no players of real value

Erik Ten Hag

Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives damning verdict on Man Utd squad with no players of real value

By Harry Warner

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

jay slater

Search for Jay Slater refocuses location on ‘key’ day for missing teenager

By Charlie Herbert

People label Grease ‘misogynistic’ and ‘problematic’ after rewatching

Film

People label Grease ‘misogynistic’ and ‘problematic’ after rewatching

By Charlie Herbert

Celine Dion cries as she videos herself trying to sing

celebrity

Celine Dion cries as she videos herself trying to sing

By Ryan Price

A very fun dystopian action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A very fun dystopian action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

British man sues Apple after wife discovers messages to sex workers on family computer

Apple

British man sues Apple after wife discovers messages to sex workers on family computer

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day Seven: All the major action and talking points

Albania

Euro 2024 Day Seven: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

How to watch England v Denmark tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Denmark

How to watch England v Denmark tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

What happens to England’s group if Serbia pull out of Euro 2024

England

What happens to England’s group if Serbia pull out of Euro 2024

By Ryan Price

Prime Video has just added one of the best modern thriller movies

Don't Breathe

Prime Video has just added one of the best modern thriller movies

By Stephen Porzio

Rishi Sunak set to become first prime minister in history to lose his seat at a general election

Conservative Party

Rishi Sunak set to become first prime minister in history to lose his seat at a general election

By Charlie Herbert

Shannon Ryan wants to ‘punish’ Emma Dolan in ‘biggest fight of her career’

Boxing

Shannon Ryan wants to ‘punish’ Emma Dolan in ‘biggest fight of her career’

By Callum Boyle

