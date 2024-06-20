Just Stop Oil target Taylor Swift’s private jet in another spray paint protest

The environmental activist group have struck again.
Just Stop Oil have spray painted Taylor Swift’s private jet at Stansted Airport.
The global pop star’s plane is parked at the London airport ahead of her three night run at Wembley stadium this weekend.
🚨 JUST STOP OIL PAINT PRIVATE JETS HOURS AFTER TAYLOR SWIFT'S LANDS— Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 20, 2024
🔥 Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where @taylorswift13's jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030.
A video posted to the Just Stop Oil social media page showed two activists – Jennifer Kowalski and Cole MacDonald – cutting a hole in the runway fence using an angle grinder, before running on to the airfield and dousing Swift’s jet it in orange paint using a fire extinguisher.
Before taking action, Kowalski said: “Over the years, I’ve had to realise that even working in sustainability provides me with essentially no ability to make the necessary changes to prevent the complete collapse of our natural systems. I have to take desperate measures to make my voice heard.
🧯 Jennifer Kowalski, 28, a former sustainability manager from Dumbarton, was arrested alongside Cole for painting private jets at Stansted Airport this morning.— Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 20, 2024
💬 Before taking action, Jenn said: "Over the years, I’ve had to realise that even working in sustainability provides… pic.twitter.com/QXbwATeNwN
“In 2024 we all have to be considering what we can do each day to change the course our society is on. We need an emergency treaty to stop the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.”
The pair were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and interference with the use or operation of national infrastructure, Essex Police said.
Officers responded quickly and made two arrests following reports of people gaining access to a private area of an airfield at Stansted Airport.— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) June 20, 2024
The airport and flights are operating as normal.https://t.co/8FY5PcJbzY
Police said they were called shortly before 5.10am on Thursday about reports that two people had gained access to an area “well away” from the runway before damaging two planes.
Stansted Airport said the affected area was away from the main passenger terminal but it had suspended runway operations for a short period “as a precaution”.
No flights were disrupted and the airport has resumed operating normally.
This is the second demonstration from Just Stop Oil in 24 hours, after a group of protestors sprayed parts of Stonehenge with orange powder paint on the eve of the UK’s summer solstice.
In footage shared online by the group, the activists can be seen spraying at least two of the landmarks monoliths with an orange substance.
