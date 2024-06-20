Just Stop Oil target Taylor Swift’s private jet in another spray paint protest

The environmental activist group have struck again.

Just Stop Oil have spray painted Taylor Swift’s private jet at Stansted Airport.

The global pop star’s plane is parked at the London airport ahead of her three night run at Wembley stadium this weekend.

A video posted to the Just Stop Oil social media page showed two activists – Jennifer Kowalski and Cole MacDonald – cutting a hole in the runway fence using an angle grinder, before running on to the airfield and dousing Swift’s jet it in orange paint using a fire extinguisher.

Before taking action, Kowalski said: “Over the years, I’ve had to realise that even working in sustainability provides me with essentially no ability to make the necessary changes to prevent the complete collapse of our natural systems. I have to take desperate measures to make my voice heard.

“In 2024 we all have to be considering what we can do each day to change the course our society is on. We need an emergency treaty to stop the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.”

The pair were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and interference with the use or operation of national infrastructure, Essex Police said.

Police said they were called shortly before 5.10am on Thursday about reports that two people had gained access to an area “well away” from the runway before damaging two planes.

Stansted Airport said the affected area was away from the main passenger terminal but it had suspended runway operations for a short period “as a precaution”.

No flights were disrupted and the airport has resumed operating normally.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Just Stop Oil protestor Lucy Hammil holds a canister after spraying orange paint over the Allen Gilbert Buiding at Manchester University on October 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. Just Stop Oil have targeted many UK universities claiming that the establishments are accepting money from fossil fuel companies for research and funding. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

This is the second demonstration from Just Stop Oil in 24 hours, after a group of protestors sprayed parts of Stonehenge with orange powder paint on the eve of the UK’s summer solstice.

In footage shared online by the group, the activists can be seen spraying at least two of the landmarks monoliths with an orange substance.

