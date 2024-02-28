Search icon

28th Feb 2024

Ja Rule denied entry to UK days before start of tour

Ryan Price

Cue the ‘always on time’ jokes.

The US rapper took to X to inform fans of the news, and to voice his anger at the authorities’ decision .

The 47-year-old musician was due to kick off his UK tour at the Utility Arena in Cardiff on Friday, before gigs in London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds and Liverpool.

Ja Rule was released from prison in May 2013 after serving two years on gun and tax evasion charges.

Tickets for the show are still available to purchase on Ticketmaster, and the artist has failed to inform fans as to whether or not they will get a refund or have to wait to attend at a later date.

