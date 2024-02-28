Ja Rule denied entry to UK days before start of tour

Cue the ‘always on time’ jokes.

The US rapper took to X to inform fans of the news, and to voice his anger at the authorities’ decision .

The 47-year-old musician was due to kick off his UK tour at the Utility Arena in Cardiff on Friday, before gigs in London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds and Liverpool.

I’m so devastated I can’t believe the UK won’t let me in I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows this is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85% sold and now I can’t come… 🤬💔 — Ja Rule (@jarule) February 27, 2024

Ja Rule was released from prison in May 2013 after serving two years on gun and tax evasion charges.

Tickets for the show are still available to purchase on Ticketmaster, and the artist has failed to inform fans as to whether or not they will get a refund or have to wait to attend at a later date.