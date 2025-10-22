Search icon

News

22nd Oct 2025

Influencer Stacey Hatfield dies aged 30

Harry Warner

Heartbreaking news.

Food influencer Stacey Hatfield has died aged 30.

The news of her death was shared by her husband, Nathan Warnecke, who took to Instagram to confirm the news.

He wrote: “Its with heavy heart that i share with you the unexpected passing of my beautiful wife, soul mate and best friend, Stacey Warnecke (Hatfield).

“Stace passed on the 29th September 2025 after successfully giving birth to our firstborn son, Axel, at home.

“Tragically, shortly after, an unforeseen and extremely rare complication arose and she passed after being transferred to hospital. Hospital staff were amazing and did the utmost to help, but ultimately nothing could be done despite their best efforts.”

He continued: “I knew Stace for 9 amazing years, she was the light of my life and the reason I got up in the morning. Words can’t do justice to how devastating this is for myself and everyone that knew and loved her.

“She was my lighthouse in the storm and the world is less bright without her in it. As her husband, I couldn’t ask for a better partner. She was the most beautiful, loving, caring, hardworking, disciplined, intelligent and trustworthy human being i’ve ever known.”

Nathan said Stacey was rushed to the hospital, and while the staff did everything they could, she sadly passed.

He went on with a long tribute, calling her his ‘soulmate’ and ‘best friend’.

He also shared how much she dreamed of being a mum, saying it was her biggest goal in life.

The Melbourne-based wellness influencer and nutritionist founded the healthy recipe site Natural Spoonfuls after dealing with her own health struggles.

