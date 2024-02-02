‘I only wash clothes once a year – people think it’s vile but I love seeing the dirty water’

A TikToker has divided opinion after admitting she only washes her clothes once a year

The sustainable influencer named Cydney argued that there is no need to wash your clothes often, and that she only does so once a year.

Although this sounds pretty gross, she explained that she does use other methods to keep things clean, such as putting her jeans in the freezer.

“I was my clothes once a year. I only wash my wool items once a year – some people are going to be thinking that is absolutely vile that you only wash your clothes that often, especially if you wear them a lot.

“Wool is such an amazing fibre and has a lot of qualities which allows me to do this.

“Wool is naturally anti-microbial and anti-fungal and because of that it naturally wicks sweat and heat away from the skin during exercise, which in turn prevents odours.”

“The surface of the wall also repels water and is stain-resistant”.

In the clip shared to TikTok, she demonstrated that she puts water in her sink along with a bit of detergent and then soaks the jumper. She then repeats the process, and wraps it in a towel to dry.

“This life isn’t for all of us,” she admitted, but explained why she thinks it’s the best way to go.

“‘Up to 500,000 tons of microplastic ends up in the ocean in a year from laundering synthetic materials. Wool just doesn’t need washing as regularly as synthetic. Is it not so satisfying though to see the colour of the water?

”It’s so easy to damage wool and cashmere through washing too so why risk it!”

The video understandably caused a stir among viewers, with people taking to the comments section to share their thoughts on her method.

“We should embrace washing clothes less. Most of the time there’s no need,” one person agreed.

However, a second said: “It’s like when someone who has dogs says their house doesn’t smell but when someone new comes into the house…”

“I wash my jeans once every 3 months but anything touching my armpits getting washed regular,” another wrote.