21st Oct 2025

Holly Hagan’s sister dies aged 19 as star shares ‘immeasurable grief’

Harry Warner

Sad news

The sister of Holly Hagan has died aged 19, as the Geordie Shore star paid tribute in a touching statement.

Hagan, 33, shared her “immeasurable grief and sadness” after revealing the sad news.

Taking to social media, the Geordie Shore star wrote: “It is with immeasurable grief and sadness that our baby girl, my baby sister Darci Rose passed away peacefully holding my hand surrounded by family and her best friends.

“She was never in any pain.”

She added that “the last four days have been something I hope no family ever has to go through.

“We are traumatised in every sense of the word,” she added.

She thanked Manchester Royal Infirmary for “giving [her] sister the best chance”.

Hagan said that “one day” the family will share Darci’s story but for the time being have asked for “privacy” as the family “process what has happened”.

She then spoke about her sister and said: “Darci is so beautiful and she genuinely didn’t even realise it.

“I always told her she’d look better without the huge spider lashes but we all know what a hypocrite I was being since I wore nine pairs at her age!

“She lived in Darci world, forgetting to turn lights off, didn’t know how to lock doors after coming in from a night out, leaving the freezer open so my mam came down to a puddle of defrosted food.

She concluded: “I don’t know if I’m behaving in a way I assumed I would when grieving but I genuinely feel she has given me so much strength and is watching over us all as our guardian angel.”

“We love you so much baby girl. Forever 19.”

Tributes poured in from friends and followers.

Fellow star Charlotte Crosby, wrote: “I’m blessed to have known such a beautiful girl! Alpha Jax’s birthday will be how I will remember your beautiful sister Darci, Alba spent all day playing with her!

“She naturally gravitated to her because Darci radiated warmth and sunshine! So kind and caring. Reading this post has broke my heart. I love you so much Holly sending so much love to you your mam and John.”

Nathan Henry wrote: “Holly, im so so sorry for you and your families loss. I’m sending you all love and hugs.’ And Kyle Christie added: ‘So sorry to hear this Holly my heart is broken for all of you, if you need anything from any of us we’re all here for you and your family.

