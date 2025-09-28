Here’s a list of countries that already use digital ID as plans introduced in UK

The scheme has proven to be controversial

Keir Starmer announced plans this week to introduce new legislation that will require every adult in the UK to own a form of government-issued digital ID.

The proposals have proven to be controversial, with a petition against digital ID cards has reaching over two million signatures.

However, the UK will not be the only country with a digital ID system, as many across the globe already have one.

What are the UK’s digital ID plans?

The new IDs have been dubbed the “Britcard” but will require a full consultation and the passing of legislation before they can be fully rolled out.

The new ID is said to be part of a plan to tackle illegal immigration, with it set to make up part of each citizen’s right to live and work in the UK.

Under the new rules, anyone planning to start a new job in the UK must hold a digital ID.

A government spokesperson confirmed that there will be no requirement for digital IDs to be carried or shown.

The spokesperson said: “There will be no requirement for individuals to carry their ID or be asked to produce it – but digital ID will be mandatory as a means of proving your Right to Work.”

The IDs will be integrated into the Gov.uk digital wallet, which will be on people’s phones and is being likened to apps like Google Wallet or Apple Pay.

The government thinks that the ID will “stop those with no right to be here from being able to find work, curbing their prospect of earning money, one of the key ‘pull factors’ for people who come to the UK illegally”.

“It will send a clear message that if you come here illegally, you will not be able to work, deterring people from making these dangerous journeys.”

Why are the plans controversial?

A petition was set up in response to the government’s plans, and it has already reached two million signatures.

This petition hit one million signatures in just one day, and has kept up the pace, hitting two million in two days.

This has made it one of the fastest growing petitions in recent history, up there with the petition to repeal the Online Safety Act and to call a general election.

The petition reads: “We demand that the UK Government immediately commits to not introducing a digital ID cards. There are reports that this is being looked at.

“We think this would be a step towards mass surveillance and digital control, and that no one should be forced to register with a state-controlled ID system. We oppose the creation of any national ID system. ID cards were scrapped in 2010, in our view for good reason.”

Trust over how the stored information could be used is a huge issue, with many raising concerns that the data could be misued.

Critics of the digital ID scheme have also shared concerns over cybersecurity threats, and fears information could be stolen in cyber attacks.

Additionally, accessibility is a concern. With an estimated 2.3 million people over the age of 65 not using the internet, there are concerns that many may not be able to access a digital ID.

What other countries have digital ID schemes?

Although the plans are controversial, the digital ID scheme would not be unique, as there are a host of other countries that have similar programmes.

Austria

Austria have had a digital ID scheme since 2023, and allows citizens to access digital services and authenticate themselves online.

Belgium

Belgians have had digital IDs since way back in 2003, with more than 28 million people signed up to the scheme, known as BelPIC, by 2020.

Bosnia and Herzegovnia

Citizens in Bosnia and Herzegovina have a scheme called e-IDDEEA, which allows them to have digital passports, driving licences and ID cards. They also have electronic signatures, which can be used for purposes like making payments and accessing health insurance.

China

The Chinese government introduced a digital ID scheme in July 2025, where citizens can voluntarily sign up to the National Online Identity Authentication Public Service. Signing up gives you a unique identity token, which can be used for a variety of purposes.

Costa Rica

The country launched a digital ID card in September 2025, offering its citizens an alternative to the physical option.

Denmark

Danes have several options of digital ID, with the primary option being known as the MitID, which gives citizens access to public services and online banking.

Estonia

Estonia has had a digital ID system for over 20 years, and allows people to vote online, sign documents, access healthcare, manage banking, and more.

India

Citizens in India have a specialised 12-digit number that allows them to access records online, and incorporates biometric data. It is the largest digital ID system in the world, with over 1.3 billion Aadhaar cards issued.

Netherlands

The country has two digital ID systems – one allows people to access government services, and the other to verify online identities.

Nigeria

Nigeria began to roll out digital ID services in 2014, with the National Identification Number (NIN) being needed for many official processes. Around 100 million Nigerians are signed up for NIN, while 58 million have a Bank Verification Number (BVN), which is needed for some banking services.

Singapore

The Singaporean digital ID is used for signing documents, banking and receiving alerts. Roughly 97 per cent of the population are signed up to the system.

South Korea

South Korea launched its new digital ID system this year, and it fully replaced physical IDs for mobile banking and financial transactions. The South Korean digital IDs are linked to specific phones, and users have to go via their telecom provider to deactivate it if they lose their device.

Spain

The current digital ID system in Spain is used just for verification to access government services. However, it is hoped that the system will expand to allow individuals to vote, bank and more online.

Sweden

The country has a BankID system, which allows people to open bank accounts, sign contracts, file taxes and more. There are also plans to introduce a QR code identification system.

UAE

Users of the UAE’s digital ID system can sign documents and access services online.