Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

It comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces increasing pressure to tackle illegal migration.

Plans to introduce digital ID’s in the United Kingdom have been called a ‘dystopian nightmare’.

The idea comes in an aim to curb small boat crossings as Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces increasing pressure to tackle illegal migration.

Over the weekend, senior minister Pat McFadden said that mandatory identity cards, the like of which are common in Europe, could be a solution to the issue.

Downing Street has said they are willing to ‘look at what works,’ including digital IDs.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister was asked yesterday whether ministers may roll out a compulsory national ID card, to which he responded: “We’re willing to look at what works when it comes to tackling illegal migration, and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Mr McFadden, referenced that over the weekend in terms of applications of digital ID to the immigration system.

“The point here is looking at what works, ensuring that we’re doing what we can to address some of the drivers of illegal migration, tackle those pull factors, ensure that we’re doing everything we can to crack down on illegal working.”

Digital IDs have been long criticised by privacy groups, with Big Brother Watch labelling digital ID cars as ‘dystopian’ to Metro.

Interim director Rebecca Vincent said: “While Downing Street is scrambling to be seen as doing something about illegal immigration, we are sleepwalking into a dystopian nightmare where the entire population will be forced through myriad digital checkpoints to go about our everyday lives.

“Mandatory digital ID is simply not the magic-bullet solution that is often promised to tackle illegal immigration or other societal issues.”

It’s been suggested in reports that the IDs would be used to access healthcare, get a job, rent a house, and even vote..

“Such pervasive use of digital ID would turn Britain into a veritable checkpoint society, inserting the state into many of our everyday interactions and irreversibly eroding our civil liberties, ushering in a new era of mass surveillance,” continued Vincent.

“This dangerous plan should be immediately scrapped.”

Furthermore, director of external relations at the human rights charity, Liberty, Sam Grant similarly doubted that the cards would curb immigration levels.

“Any system should allow for offline alternatives and has to be built with a clear benefit in mind to help people access services more easily, rather than creating barriers for people and doubling down on hostile environments,” he told Metro.