Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

Rowling has come under fire for quite a while due to her views of transgender rights.

One of the stars from the Harry Potter films has hit out at the books’ author JK Rowling, comparing her to Andrew Tate.

Sean Biggerstaff, who played Oliver Wood in a handful of the movies in the series, hit out at Rowling over her views on transgender rights.

The Scottish author has been criticised heavily for her views on trans rights, and most recently, her celebration of the UK Supreme Court’s ruling that trans women are not legally women.

The official ruling from the Supreme Court last week ruled that the definition of a woman and sex in the Equality Act refers to “a biological woman and biological sex.”

An anti-trans group in Scotland, For Women Scotland (FWS), heavily challenged the definition of a woman in Scottish legislation ahead of this ruling being made.

Rowling had donated £70,000 to the group, and she took to X following the Supreme Court’s decision.

She said: “It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they’ve protected the rights of women and girls across the UK. @ForWomenScot, I’m so proud to know you.”

Rowling was accused of “smoking a blunt” in a photo on social media, which she clarified was “demonstratively a cigar”, which she enjoyed while on holiday.

Biggerstaff took to X to share his outrage over Rowling’s views and to poke fun at the image of her smoking.

He posted: “Bigotry rots the wit.”

Rowling also shared a news article with the caption: “In case it wasn’t clear: don’t f**k with Scottish women.”

Biggerstaff responded to this saying: “The majority of Scottish women, who don’t agree with these d***heads, aren’t being bankrolled by an obsessed billionaire.”

The 42-year-old then reshared an image uploaded by another user of Rowling smoking a cigar, which had the caption: “Lol, huffing on a cigar now? Is she Andrew Tate?”

It is no secret that the three leads of the Harry Potter series – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint – are very much opposed to Rowling’s views.

Biggerstaff showed his support for his former co-stars as he responded to a post criticising them.

One X user uploaded an image of the trio with the caption: “Wonder how these disloyal bags of s**t are doing today?”

Biggerstaff replied: “You don’t have to wonder. You know what they’re doing – leading happy and successful lives, having not driven their families away with their hateful obsessions.”