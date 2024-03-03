Search icon

03rd Mar 2024

Guinea pig found abandoned at London Underground station with heartbreaking note

Charlie Herbert

guinea pig at canning town on london underground

A guinea pig was found abandoned at a London Underground station with a heartbreaking note asking for a “new owner.”

The animal, called DiscoPig, was found in a cage near Canning Town station, an area not covered by CCTV, on February 18.

A note reading “I need a new owner. Guinea Pig” was attached to the cage.

The animal protection agency said the rodent is believed to be between six and 12 months old, and will be made available for adoption soon.

DiscoPig was found in a cage at Canning Town tube station (RSPCA)

RPSCA inspector Shahnaz Ahmad said: “He seemed healthy and well cared for. It’s very sad that someone has abandoned their pet in this way.

“We encourage people to reach out to local animal welfare charities for help with pet care, rather than leaving them in a vulnerable situation like this.

“This guinea pig was found alone, guinea pigs are naturally sociable and normally prefer to be with one or more guinea pigs.”

This note was attached to the animal’s cage (RSPCA)

Ahmad added that the animals can “develop abnormal behaviour and may suffer if they are left without company.”

She added: “Abandoning pets in such a manner is an incredibly cruel thing to do and never the answer.”

The RSPCA has urged anyone with information about what happened to get in touch by contacting their appeal line confidentially on 0300 123 8018.

