03rd Oct 2023

Fans convinced Rockstar have secretly tweeted GTA 6 announcement date

Rory Cashin

The GTA 6 announcement might have something to do with the moon…

We know Grand Theft Auto 6 is on the way… we just don’t know when. Actually, to be fair, we actually know very concrete info about the impending sequel, other than the fact it is on the way.

There have been rumours of what year it will arrive in, how much it cost to make, and plenty of “leaks” (which may or may not actually be accurate or even remotely true), but any time Rockstar Games – the creators of the GTA series – post literally anything, you can be sure that fans will dive into it to uncover any hints whatsoever.

And so we come to a recent post, in which Rockstar announce any players who play during the Moon Festival (which kicks off on Tuesday 3 October) will receive an in-game t-shirt. Seems innocuous enough, right? Well…

The more eagle-eyed amongst the gamers spotted that the folks were covering up the Vinewood sign behind them, leaving only the letters V and I… which, yes, in roman numerals, is a six. Another went so far to look at the moon in the background, and lined it up perfectly with the actual, real world moon.

It has also been noted that the previous three Rockstar games – Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto V, and Red Dead Redemption 2 – were all announced on a Tuesday, with the last two of those both announced in the month of October.

So, while all of this does feel a bit conspiracy theory-ish, added all together, there is a semi-convincing argument that Rockstar Games are teasing the imminent announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6.

