25th Jul 2025

Google searches for VPNs skyrocket after Porn Hub restrictions come into force

JOE

The days of simply ticking an ‘over 18’ box are over.

Google searches for VPNs have skyrocketed after Porn Hub age restrictions came into force overnight.

As of today, UK users will not be able to access porn sites without first showing a valid form of ID.

The rule is aimed at preventing children from being exposed to pornographic content.

The sites will make use of either open banking, Photo-ID matching, facial age estimation, mobile-network operator age checks, email-based age estimation or digital ID services to mandate site access.

Failure to do so could result in serious fines up to £18 million or 10 percent of their global revenue.

In the aftermath of this change, VPN searches have skyrocketed on google, as per the google trends metric, seeing a huge spike at 2am this morning.

There are an estimated 14 million porn watchers in the UK, many of whom have expressed concerns about handing personal information over to porn sites.

Per the BBC, age verification companies — who are likely to be employed — have said that users shouldn’t worry about potential leaks of personal information, as the firms don’t retain data, and they don’t know what a person has accessed.

How to set up a VPN

Having a VPN is a valuable asset in the internet age, enhancing online privacy and security by creating a secure, encrypted connection between your device and the internet.

There are many providers that offer VPNs with free trials including NordVPN and ExpressVPN

Simply click on one of the links and then select your ideal monthly plan with both providers offering a 30-day money-back guarantee.

From here, download the app if using phone, or install the VPN if using a computer and then log in with the details you used to set up your account.

The applications come with the option to turn the VPN on and off as you please.

This option will be clearly marked in the application.

Sign up to NordVPN or ExpressVPN to help keep yourself safe and secure on the internet.

