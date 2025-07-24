Search icon

News

24th Jul 2025

You will have to enter your ID to watch porn from today under new laws

JOE

The days of simply ticking an ‘over 18’ box are over.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

As of today, UK users will not be able to access porn sites without first showing a valid form of ID.

The rule is aimed at preventing children from being exposed to pornographic content.

The sites will make use of either open banking, Photo-ID matching, facial age estimation, mobile-network operator age checks, email-based age estimation or digital ID services to mandate site access.

Failure to do so could result in serious fines up to £18 million or 10 percent of their global revenue.

There are an estimated 14 million porn watchers in the UK, many of whom have expressed concerns about handing personal information over to porn sites.

Per the BBC, age verification companies — who are likely to be employed — have said that users shouldn’t worry about potential leaks of personal information, as the firms don’t retain data, and they don’t know what a person has accessed.

Ofcom have sent out letters to ‘hundreds’ of services, making it clear that the ‘mandatory age-checks’ must be implemented.

Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcom’s chief executive said: “For too long, many online services which allow porn and other harmful material have ignored the fact that children are accessing their services.

“Either they don’t ask or, when they do, the checks are minimal and easy to avoid. 

“That means companies have effectively been treating all users as if they’re adults, leaving children potentially exposed to porn and other types of harmful content. Today, this starts to change.”

The new details were included in the latest round of industry guidance, ahead of the enforcement of the Online Safety Act.

Under the Online Safety Act, all social media and search services have been required to carry out a children’s access assessment to determine if their site is likely to be accessed by children.

Ofcom said it has published codes of practice for sites that are likely to be accessed by children, which set out how they can implement measures to keep younger users safe. 

Sites have also completed a children’s risk assessment, the findings of which have been implemented.

Regardless of the type of site, if it allows pornography, these checks have been required.

Dame Melanie said: “Adults will start to notice a difference in how they access certain online services.

“Services which host their own pornography must start to introduce age checks immediately, while other user-to-user services – including social media – which allow pornography and certain other types of content harmful to children will have to follow suit by July at the latest.”

She warned that Ofcom would be monitoring the response from industry closely and companies failing to meet the new requirements will face enforcement action.

Topics:

ID,Ofcom,Pornhub

RELATED ARTICLES

Here’s what you have to do to access Pornhub from today

ID

Here’s what you have to do to access Pornhub from today

By JOE

Google searches for VPNs skyrocket after Pornhub restrictions come into force

ID

Google searches for VPNs skyrocket after Pornhub restrictions come into force

By JOE

68 million people blocked from Pornhub as UK set for major changes

Internet

68 million people blocked from Pornhub as UK set for major changes

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Ghislaine Maxwell answers questions about 100 different people in justice department interview

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell answers questions about 100 different people in justice department interview

By Sean Crosbie

At least 18 dead after bus plunges 160ft down ravine as rescue mission mounted

Bus

At least 18 dead after bus plunges 160ft down ravine as rescue mission mounted

By Harry Warner

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer labels Trump ‘ultimate dealmaker’ after he says he’s ‘allowed to pardon her’

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer labels Trump ‘ultimate dealmaker’ after he says he’s ‘allowed to pardon her’

By Sean Crosbie

Rory McIlroy gives all-timer answer when asked where his green jacket is

Golf

Rory McIlroy gives all-timer answer when asked where his green jacket is

By Dan Seddon

US airplane plummets hundreds of feet to avoid British fighter jet, injuring two

Airplane

US airplane plummets hundreds of feet to avoid British fighter jet, injuring two

By Dan Seddon

South Park creators issue ‘apology’ after Trump episode that left president ‘seething’

Donald Trump

South Park creators issue ‘apology’ after Trump episode that left president ‘seething’

By Sean Crosbie

Ghislaine Maxwell answers questions about 100 different people in justice department interview

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell answers questions about 100 different people in justice department interview

By Sean Crosbie

At least 18 dead after bus plunges 160ft down ravine as rescue mission mounted

Bus

At least 18 dead after bus plunges 160ft down ravine as rescue mission mounted

By Harry Warner

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer labels Trump ‘ultimate dealmaker’ after he says he’s ‘allowed to pardon her’

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer labels Trump ‘ultimate dealmaker’ after he says he’s ‘allowed to pardon her’

By Sean Crosbie

Rory McIlroy gives all-timer answer when asked where his green jacket is

Golf

Rory McIlroy gives all-timer answer when asked where his green jacket is

By Dan Seddon

US airplane plummets hundreds of feet to avoid British fighter jet, injuring two

Airplane

US airplane plummets hundreds of feet to avoid British fighter jet, injuring two

By Dan Seddon

South Park creators issue ‘apology’ after Trump episode that left president ‘seething’

Donald Trump

South Park creators issue ‘apology’ after Trump episode that left president ‘seething’

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Chances of an extra bank holiday if England win Women’s Euros Final

England Women

Chances of an extra bank holiday if England win Women’s Euros Final

By Dan Seddon

Most infamous ever 20 football moments have been revealed

Foootball

Most infamous ever 20 football moments have been revealed

By Sean Crosbie

A ‘cool, edgy’ action comedy for the whole family is available to watch now

action

A ‘cool, edgy’ action comedy for the whole family is available to watch now

By Stephen Porzio

Bonnie Blue reveals why you can’t find her full 1,000 men in a day video

adult content

Bonnie Blue reveals why you can’t find her full 1,000 men in a day video

By Dan Seddon

Prime Video has just added one of 2025’s best action shows

action

Prime Video has just added one of 2025’s best action shows

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2024’s biggest spy thriller shows gets second life on new streaming service

Spy

One of 2024’s biggest spy thriller shows gets second life on new streaming service

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories