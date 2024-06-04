Search icon

Health

04th Jun 2024

Gen Z is ageing more quickly because they are addicted to vapes, expert says

Charlie Herbert

Dermatologists have noticed a phenomenon dubbed ‘vape face’

Gen Z’s love of vaping is leading to side-effects such as rapid ageing and skin problems, an expert has claimed.

Whilst many go to great lengths to try and maintain a youthful look, you could be undoing all your good work by vaping.

And an expert has now suggested that Gen Z’s love of vapes means they are ageing quicker than other generations.

Gen Z is the term used for people born between 1997 and 2012, so the generation that hit their late teens and early 20s just as the vaping industry started to boom.

Those aged 18-24 are the group most likely to use vapes and e-cigarettes, and a recent study found that 35 per cent of 18-to-24-year-olds in the UK vape.

Although widely accepted as being safer than smoking cigarettes, there are still concerns over the long-term health risks of vaping.

Initially developed as a way of helping smokers quit, there are now concerns that youngsters are vaping without ever having smoked.

This is thought to be down to the sweet flavours some vapes have and their colourful marketing.

Vaping hasn’t been around long enough for experts to properly work out the long-term health risks of regular vaping.

But some dermatologists have described a symptom dubbed as “vape face”, where vaping has caused issues with people’s skin health.

More than a third of 18-to-24-year-olds in the UK vape (Getty)

Dr Bav Shergill from the British Association of Dermatologists explained to the Daily Mail that nicotine consumption can have a negative affect on skin health.

He explained: “Nicotine is the active ingredient, and it is associated with all kinds of skin problems. It is associated with acne, psoriasis and breakouts.”

Nicotine also accelerates the breakdown of elastic fibres within the skin that offer some “ding” or some “lift-up”.

Dr Shergill continued: “They get degraded by people who have a lot of nicotine usage.”

These impacts as a result of vaping are more noticeable among younger people.

“If you get two people, twins for example, and you had one who is a smoker and likes a bit of sunshine, and you look at them at the age of 25 and you can see the difference between them,” Dr Shergill explained. “The ageing starts quite early with smoking and sun exposure.”

Nicotine can also cause dehydration, which can cause a loss of collagen in the skin.

Dr Shergill explained that collagen acts “like the stuffing in the mattress.”

“If you get rid of that, the mattress goes saggy and your skin goes saggy,” he added.

Related links:

The most disturbing symptom of vape addiction, according to a psychologist

People vow never to buy disposable vapes again after seeing how they’re created

Vaping addict, 22, given 1% chance of survival can never smoke or drink again

WATCH: Nigel Farage aims for Tory wipeout, and the problem for Starmer | PoliticsJOE Podcast #60

Topics:

Ageing,Gen Z,Lifestyle,Vapes,Vaping

RELATED ARTICLES

WhatsApp users furious after ‘jarring’ change made to app

iPhone

WhatsApp users furious after ‘jarring’ change made to app

By Ryan Price

‘I’ve started separating my finances from my husband because he won’t stop giving his parents money’

Lifestyle

‘I’ve started separating my finances from my husband because he won’t stop giving his parents money’

By Ryan Price

‘I let a stranger sit at my table in a pub – what he did left me speechless’

Lifestyle

‘I let a stranger sit at my table in a pub – what he did left me speechless’

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Whooping cough cases rise rapidly in UK as five infant deaths reported

Whooping cough cases rise rapidly in UK as five infant deaths reported

By Nina McLaughlin

New study says long-term vape use will ‘almost certainly’ cause cancer

New study says long-term vape use will ‘almost certainly’ cause cancer

By Kat O'Connor

Doctor shares the age that you should permanently stop drinking alcohol

Alcohol

Doctor shares the age that you should permanently stop drinking alcohol

By Charlie Herbert

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

Driving

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

By JOE

Symptoms of ‘100-day cough’ to look out for as cases surge by 40% in one week

Symptoms of ‘100-day cough’ to look out for as cases surge by 40% in one week

By Nina McLaughlin

Doctor issues warning against flushing the toilet with the lid up

Hygiene

Doctor issues warning against flushing the toilet with the lid up

By Charlie Herbert

Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

clacton

Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

By JOE

Traffic lights might be getting a new colour

Traffic lights might be getting a new colour

By Nina McLaughlin

Man City launch major legal action against Premier League

Football

Man City launch major legal action against Premier League

By Callum Boyle

Enzo Maresca ‘shocks’ Chelsea players by banning them from eating several basic food items

Enzo Maresca ‘shocks’ Chelsea players by banning them from eating several basic food items

By JOE

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

Harry Potter

Tom Felton had 8-year relationship with Harry Potter co-star

By Nina McLaughlin

FIFA ban Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner 

Africa Cup of Nations

FIFA ban Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner 

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

Cruise ship

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

By Callum Boyle

Vincent Kompany wants to reunite with one of his first Burnley signings to bolster his Bayern Munich squad

Vincent Kompany wants to reunite with one of his first Burnley signings to bolster his Bayern Munich squad

By JOE

Bruno Fernandes demands clarity on Erik ten Hag’s future at Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes demands clarity on Erik ten Hag’s future at Man Utd

By JOE

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him during campaign launch in Clacton

clacton

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him during campaign launch in Clacton

By Charlie Herbert

LA Galaxy to pay MLS rival in order to sign Marco Reus as part of bizarre rule

Borussia Dortmund

LA Galaxy to pay MLS rival in order to sign Marco Reus as part of bizarre rule

By Callum Boyle

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

Kevin De Bruyne hints at potential Saudi Arabia move

By JOE

Load more stories