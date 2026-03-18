Symptoms of meningitis to look out for and how to find out if you’re vaccinated

Here's all you need to know

The recent outbreak of meningitis in Kent has left two people dead, and a number of cases being reported.

The infectious disease broke out in the Canterbury area with 20 reported cases of the "invasive" meningitis in Kent, as per the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The outbreak has led to large numbers of students from the University of Kent queuing for antibiotics as well as checking vaccination status.

Two students have died from the disease, one a year 13 sixth form student, and another a student at the University of Kent.

The outbreak is being linked back to a social event at a night club in Canterbury, as per the BBC.

The UKHSA has said that it is providing antibiotics to students in the Canterbury area, and Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said they are "proactively managing" the outbreak.

A targeted programme is seeing 5,000 people being offered vaccines, while Streeting stresses meningitis is only passed via close personal contact.

UKHSA has identified the strain which caused six of the cases as being MenB, which most teens are not vaccinated against.

Only babies born after 2015 were offered the MenB vaccine on the NHS.

What is meningitis?

Meningitis is an infectious disease which causes serious inflammation of the protective membranes (meninges) surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

The disease can lead to permanent brain damage as well as sepsis, in the case bacteria infecting the meninges enters the bloodstream, triggering a massive, dysfunctional immune response.

Because meningitis is specifically the infection and inflammation of the meninges, it can be caused by a range of infections such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, or parasites.

The bacteria that can cause serious Meningitis spreads through respiratory droplets and saliva, so being in close proximity increases transmission.

Risk decreases at longer distances and outbreaks are rare.

This means close contact with people carrying the bacteria can facilitate the disease spreading.

What are the symptoms?

The UKHSA has a list of symptoms to look out for on their website.

For meningitis, the most important signs to look out for are:

fever

a very bad headache (this alone is not a reason to get medical help)

vomiting

stiff neck

dislike of bright lights

rash

confusion, delirium

severe sleepiness, losing consciousness

seizures

For septicaemia, the most important signs to look out for are:

fever and shivering

severe pains and aches in limbs and joints

vomiting

very cold hands and feet

pale or blotchy skin

rapid breathing

diarrhoea and stomach cramps

red or purple ‘bruised’ or blotchy rash on skin that do not fade under pressure – do the glass test. On dark skin, check inside the eyelids or roof of the mouth where the spots may be more visible

difficulty walking or standing

severe sleepiness, losing consciousness

Identifying the rash as one of the symptoms

Meningitis is often accompanied by a rash, however, NOT always, and after appear later.

One of the best ways of identifying meningitis through a rash is with the 'glass test'.

The UKHSA website says: "Press the side of a clear drinking glass firmly against the rash so you can see if the rash fades and loses colour under pressure. If it doesn’t change colour, contact your doctor immediately.

"On dark skin, check inside the eyelids or roof of the mouth where the spots maybe more visible."

It is worth noting that you can have meningitis without the rash.

Treatments and vaccines

Meningitis is a very serious disease and should be treated as such.

The UKHSA's website warns that "not all of these symptoms will develop and they can appear in any order and be mixed between the 2 illnesses.

"Meningococcal disease can be hard to identify at first because it can be like a bad case of flu."

It advises: "Anyone affected with meningococcal disease will usually become seriously ill within a few hours. You should contact your GP (family doctor) or NHS 111 for advice if you have any concerns about your own or a friend’s health.

"If you become worried about yourself or a friend, particularly if symptoms are getting worse, seek medical help urgently at the closest emergency department or by dialling 999. Early treatment can be life-saving."

Meningitis can be treated with antibiotics, currently what is being handed out to students in Kent.

Meanwhile, the best way of protecting yourself from the illness is through vaccination.

How can I tell if I am vaccinated?

The easiest way to tell if you are vaccinated against meningitis is via the NHS app, where you will be able to see what vaccinations you have had in the past, as well as what prescriptions you have been given.

If you cannot see a vaccine for meningitis there, this does not mean that you have not had one.

Those who were vaccinated many years ago, or had their jabs overseas, may not see their vaccines in the app. There may also be a GP record gap, or access issues.

If you are unsure, you can contact your GP or pharmacist to be able to see your full NHS Summary Care Records (SCR).

What vaccines are needed for meningitis?

There are multiple meningitis vaccines - including MenACWY and MenB.

Only babies born after 2015 were offered the MenB vaccine on the NHS, while those born after 1996 were offered the MenACWY vaccine.

The UKHSA website cites: "Most UK teenagers and young adults born from September 1996 will have been offered MenACWY vaccine whilst at school but they remain eligible up to their 25th birthday.

"Overseas students entering a UK university for the first time who have not had MenACWY vaccine are also eligible up to their 25th birthday."

It added: "If you fit either of these groups and have not yet had the vaccine book an appointment with your GP practice now.

"If you are unsure discuss this with your GP practice. MenACWY vaccine is very effective at preventing meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia caused by MenA, MenC, MenW and MenY.