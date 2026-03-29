Nigel Farage repeatedly heckled at Reform UK event in London

As thousands protested on the streets

Leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, was heckled repeatedly as his party launched their local campaign in London on Saturday.

Farage’s speech was interrupted several times by members of the crowd, as he was speaking in Fairfield Halls, Croydon.

A “boring” graphic that was custom made then appeared on the screen behind the MP, echoing his usual reply to hecklers.

He then told the audience: “Oh, we’ve got a screamer”.

Farage’s heckling comes as thousands of people took to the streets of London on Saturday through central London to protest far-right politics.

Protesters held placards that included “Stop Reform” and “Don't let Farage and Reform divide the country”.

The march, Together Alliance, which was organised by hundreds of groups, included trade unions, anti-racism campaigners and Muslim representative bodies.

It was billed as the biggest march in UK history to counter the far right.

Organisers said as many as 500,000 people had attended, although the Metropolitan Police estimated the figure to be closer to 50,000.