Former dominatrix threatens to post ‘nude photos of Prince Harry’ after Vegas party

A former dominatrix is threatening to share ‘shots of Harry in the buff’.

Carrie Royale claims to have been previously involved with Prince Harry back in 2012, saying that she was invited back to his hotel suite alongside strippers and other desks.

Photos of the then-27-year-old in the nude were published in The Sun at the time, but Carrie claims that she has more naked photos of the Royal.

The 52-year-old is threatening to publish the images on her pay-per-view section of OnlyFans.

“These pictures have never been seen by the public,” she told The Sun.

“I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them.”

The filmmaker explained that she “got lucky” in being invited back to Harry’s, and claims they shared a “drunken fumble”.

The former dominatrix says that she is deciding now to release the images due to her anger over not being mentioned in Harry’s autobiography Spare.

“I never released these pictures before out of respect,” she said.

“Now, it doesn’t matter. He is a bloody idiot.

“I’m a little angry about being whitewashed from his book. I mean . . . wow. He missed a lot of things from that night.

“I am surprised he remembers anyone’s name because he was pretty intoxicated but he could have talked about the few things that happened between us, he missed that completely.

She continued: “Harry was so crazy, fun-loving and spontaneous. Where did that go? I think Meghan sucked the life out of him, he is definitely boring and she is wearing the pants for sure.

“I think he is a bit of a puss who has shown the opposite side of what he used to be.”

Carrie says she would “love to see a couple of million come out of this.”

“I will be posting a lot more than what the public knows,” she said of the content she claims to be harbouring.

“Words, descriptions, I might do a video doing a quick run-down of what happened that night and I will definitely be posting pictures.”

A spokesperson for OnlyFans told The Sun that Carrie will need to acquire consent before sharing any content.

