Paul Gascoigne breaks down in tears as he reveals he’s homeless and back in AA

Paul Gascoigne has opened up about his living situation and his ongoing struggle with alcoholism.

The England legend revealed he is currently living with his manager Katie Davies in Poole during an appearance on the High Performance Podcast.

Gascoigne’s football career ended 20 years ago, and in the years following he has been open about his struggles with alcohol addiction.

Back in 2020, he revealed that he had spent £20,000 to have anti-alcohol pellets sewn into his stomach which would make him feel sick if he had alcohol.

In the new interview, though, Gascoigne revealed that he is still struggling with addiction issues.

“Last year wasn’t brilliant, was off and on for a couple of months,” he told the show.

“I went to a meeting the other night so that was alright. Just an AA meeting. I went with a friend and that was okay. They’re alright, harmless.

“I called Katie up in November a few years ago crying my eyes out. What I put myself through and other people, jail and rehab – taking cocaine off toilet seats – and then I’m asked to be ambassador for my country, I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.”

The former Spurs player shared that he is a “sad drunk,” and explained that he has stopped going out to drink.

“I don’t go out and drink, I drink indoors. If I want to make it a bad day, [all I need to do is] go down the pub. If I want it to be a good day, I get my flying rod out and go fishing,” he shared.

He went on to reflect on his career, and in particular the knee injury he suffered during the 1991 FA Cup final between Tottenham and Nottingham Forest.

“People know Paul Gascoigne but Gazza, no one knows,” the 56-year-old said.

“Even me sometimes. I’ve spent a lot of years being down, when I did my ligaments and then my kneecap, I missed four years of football.

“I would’ve got 100 caps (for England). I try not to get down because the world’s already down enough. And when I’m really down, that’s when I pick up a drink to cheer myself up. I don’t think I let any managers down, or the players or the fans you know.

“If there was anyone I let down, it was myself. But more the drinking side of it, when I finished playing. If I want to make it a bad day, (all I need to do) is) go down the pub. If I want it to be a good day, get my flying rod out and go fishing.

“It’s not the drinking, it’s the afterwards. Looking at my phone after and seeing 30 messages or missed calls, I know I’m in trouble. But I’ve been alright.”

