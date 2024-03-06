Search icon

News

06th Mar 2024

Paul Gascoigne breaks down in tears as he reveals he’s homeless and back in AA

Nina McLaughlin

“If there was anyone I let down, it was myself.”

Paul Gascoigne has opened up about his living situation and his ongoing struggle with alcoholism.

The England legend revealed he is currently living with his manager Katie Davies in Poole during an appearance on the High Performance Podcast.

Gascoigne’s football career ended 20 years ago, and in the years following he has been open about his struggles with alcohol addiction.

Back in 2020, he revealed that he had spent £20,000 to have anti-alcohol pellets sewn into his stomach which would make him feel sick if he had alcohol.

In the new interview, though, Gascoigne revealed that he is still struggling with addiction issues.

“Last year wasn’t brilliant, was off and on for a couple of months,” he told the show.

“I went to a meeting the other night so that was alright. Just an AA meeting. I went with a friend and that was okay. They’re alright, harmless.

“I called Katie up in November a few years ago crying my eyes out. What I put myself through and other people, jail and rehab – taking cocaine off toilet seats – and then I’m asked to be ambassador for my country, I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.”

The former Spurs player shared that he is a “sad drunk,” and explained that he has stopped going out to drink.

“I don’t go out and drink, I drink indoors. If I want to make it a bad day, [all I need to do is] go down the pub. If I want it to be a good day, I get my flying rod out and go fishing,” he shared.

He went on to reflect on his career, and in particular the knee injury he suffered during the 1991 FA Cup final between Tottenham and Nottingham Forest.

“People know Paul Gascoigne but Gazza, no one knows,” the 56-year-old said.

“Even me sometimes. I’ve spent a lot of years being down, when I did my ligaments and then my kneecap, I missed four years of football.

“I would’ve got 100 caps (for England). I try not to get down because the world’s already down enough. And when I’m really down, that’s when I pick up a drink to cheer myself up. I don’t think I let any managers down, or the players or the fans you know.

“If there was anyone I let down, it was myself. But more the drinking side of it, when I finished playing. If I want to make it a bad day, (all I need to do) is) go down the pub. If I want it to be a good day, get my flying rod out and go fishing.

“It’s not the drinking, it’s the afterwards. Looking at my phone after and seeing 30 messages or missed calls, I know I’m in trouble. But I’ve been alright.”

Related links:

Paul Gascoigne reckons he was a better player than Foden even when he was drunk

Gazza tells Peter Shilton Maradona’s Hand of God goal “made him”

Topics:

Football,News,Paul Gascoigne,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Man United looking at Gareth Southgate to replace Erik Ten Hag

Football

Man United looking at Gareth Southgate to replace Erik Ten Hag

By Callum Boyle

Here’s what this year’s Spring Budget means for young people

budget

Here’s what this year’s Spring Budget means for young people

By Ryan Price

Southampton vs Preston postponed due to blazing fire outside St Mary’s Stadium

Football

Southampton vs Preston postponed due to blazing fire outside St Mary’s Stadium

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Angelina Jolie says her marriage to Brad Pitt caused her ‘terrifying’ health issues

Celebrities

Angelina Jolie says her marriage to Brad Pitt caused her ‘terrifying’ health issues

By Simon Kelly

Japan installs ‘turtle tunnels’ to allow creatures to cross train tracks unharmed

animal

Japan installs ‘turtle tunnels’ to allow creatures to cross train tracks unharmed

By Ryan Price

Former dominatrix threatens to post ‘nude photos of Prince Harry’ after Vegas party

OnlyFans

Former dominatrix threatens to post ‘nude photos of Prince Harry’ after Vegas party

By JOE

Meta reveals what caused global Facebook and Instagram outage

Facebook

Meta reveals what caused global Facebook and Instagram outage

By Charlie Herbert

Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

Football

Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

By Callum Boyle

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Colin Farrell stars as a slick LA detective in new mystery series

Colin Farrell stars as a slick LA detective in new mystery series

By Simon Kelly

Angelina Jolie says her marriage to Brad Pitt caused her ‘terrifying’ health issues

Celebrities

Angelina Jolie says her marriage to Brad Pitt caused her ‘terrifying’ health issues

By Simon Kelly

The British public have voted for the most important part of a Full English

Bacon

The British public have voted for the most important part of a Full English

By JOE

A sadly underseen action film is among the movies on TV tonight

Entertainment

A sadly underseen action film is among the movies on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Japan installs ‘turtle tunnels’ to allow creatures to cross train tracks unharmed

animal

Japan installs ‘turtle tunnels’ to allow creatures to cross train tracks unharmed

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Chelsea could be forced to play away from Stamford Bridge for six years

Chelsea

Chelsea could be forced to play away from Stamford Bridge for six years

By Callum Boyle

PlayStation Plus subscribers can grab £160 worth of free games this month

Gaming

PlayStation Plus subscribers can grab £160 worth of free games this month

By Nina McLaughlin

Huge fire breaks out at St Mary’s stadium ahead of Southampton vs Preston

Football

Huge fire breaks out at St Mary’s stadium ahead of Southampton vs Preston

By Callum Boyle

Phillip Schofield could be plotting his TV comeback

Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield could be plotting his TV comeback

By Charlie Herbert

Solskjaer on Ashley Young comment he overheard after first meeting with United squad

Ashley Young

Solskjaer on Ashley Young comment he overheard after first meeting with United squad

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix viewers ‘appalled’ by disturbing documentary on school cult

Netflix viewers ‘appalled’ by disturbing documentary on school cult

By Simon Kelly

Load more stories