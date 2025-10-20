Search icon

20th Oct 2025

Donald Trump posts video threatening to be US president until the year 90,000 AD

Harry Warner

Donald Trump only wanted to win the Nobel Peace Prize for one reason

Someone ban this man from the internet

Donald Trump has posted a video threatening to be US president until the year 90,000 AD.

In the latest instalment of absolutely surreal moments provided by none other than the president of the most powerful country in the world, Donald Trump has been let loose on AI once again.

Only yesterday the US president posted a mental video of himself flying a fighter jet and dropping faeces onto protestors in response to the ‘No Kings’ protest which saw millions take to the streets in discontent.

The term ‘No Kings’ is in reference to the belief that Trump is behaving and being treated by his team like a monarch.

You can watch that video below:

Now, in his most recent AI generated video posted to Truth Social, Trump has posted a video threatening to be US president until the year 90,000 AD.

The video posted to his own social media site showed placards enscribed with the words Trump 2024, in reference to his recent election win.

However, one placard follows the next, an initial play on Trump’s obsession with a third term, incrementally increasing up to the year 90,000 AD until one placard reads “Trump 4EVA”.

You can watch that whole video here:

While the 79-year-old Trump is the oldest person ever to be elected US president, it would be impressive if firstly he could even change the constitution to allow himself a third term and secondly last that long too.

