16th Oct 2025

Donald Trump agrees location to meet Vladimir Putin for Ukraine talks

Harry Warner

BREAKING

Donald Trump has agreed a location to meet with Vladimir Putin for talks about the war in Ukraine following a two-hour-long phone call.

The news comes after Trump revealed on Truth Social that he had spoken with the Russian president on the phone and that the two had come to an agreement to meet for talks.

He explained that the pair would be meeting in Budapest in Hungary to “see if we can bring this ‘inglorious’ war between Russia and Ukraine, to an end.”

The full post read: “I have just concluded my telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, and it was a very productive one. President Putin congratulated me and the United States on the Great Accomplishment of Peace in the Middle East, something that, he said, has been dreamed of for centuries.

“I actually believe that the Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin thanked the First Lady, Melania, for her involvement with children. He was very appreciative, and said that this will continue.

“We also spent a great deal of time talking about Trade between Russia and the United States when the War with Ukraine is over. At the conclusion of the call, we agreed that there will be a meeting of our High Level Advisors, next week. The United States’ initial meetings will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with various other people, to be designated.

“A meeting location is to be determined. President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this “inglorious” War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end. President Zelenskyy and I will be meeting tomorrow, in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more.

“I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation.”

An exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Topics:

News,Putin,Russia,Trump,Ukraine,USA

