29th Oct 2025

Dog walker killed in triple stabbing as man arrested

Harry Warner

Dog walker killed in triple stabbing as man arrested

Another man suffered ‘life-changing injuries’

A dog walker has been killed in a triple stabbing leading to multiple arrests.

The incident happened on Monday 28 October) in Uxbridge, west London when 49-year-old Wayne Broadhurst sustained a fatal stab wound.

He was treated by paramedics, but died at the scene.

A second man, 45, was hospitalised with life-changing injuries and a boy, 14, sustained non life-threatening stab wounds.

The BBC reported that a 22-year-old Afghan national was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder at Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, Monday afternoon.

The news site also reported that the Home Office had confirmed the man arrested was granted asylum and leave to remain in 2022 and does not live in Home Office accommodation.

He is now in police custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force also added that the attack is not being treated as terrorism and is investigating whether there was any link between the victims and suspect.

Last night, (29 October), 100 people held a minute’s silence near the scene.

Chief Superintendent Jill Horsfall who leads policing in Uxbridge has said: “This was a shocking and senseless act of violence that has left one man dead and two others injured. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.

“The incident will have understandably caused concern to the local community, I have deployed multiple officers to the local area, they will be here throughout the week to provide reassurance while detectives work intensely to piece together the circumstances.

“I understand that there has been a lot of speculation online following on from this incident, we ask that you rely on us for information, and that you do not share sensitive footage.

“If anyone saw, or has any information about the incident, then please come forward to police. We appreciate any information that you may have.

“There will be a crime scene and a heavy police presence within the area over the next few days, I thank residents for their patience.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 5129/27OCT. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

Topics:

London,News,sensitive

