Doctor says Trump is exhibiting ‘all the signs of dementia’ as he lists five symptoms

He says Trump is losing his marbles

US President Donald Trump is “exhibiting all the signs of dementia”, a doctor has warned, as he sounded the alarm over the president’s health.

On Sunday, Dr. Vin Gupta warned on X (formerly Twitter) that Trump, 79, has five concerning symptoms of dementia.

“Erratic. Can’t finish sentences. Often confused. Illogical train of thought. Word finding difficulties”, Gupta wrote on X.

“Developing and worsening gradually over time. The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia”, the doctor concluded.

His warnings came just hours after a foul-mouthed Trump launched into a tirade on Truth Social.

Trump ordered Iran to “open the f**kin' Strait [of Hormuz]” or otherwise face hell, warning US attacks on Iranian infrastructure will be like nothing seen before.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote.

“There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*kin' Strait, you crazy bstards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

What sparked mounting concerns for Trump’s health was the fact that he vanished from the public eye for several days.

The White House's official rapid response team even responded with fury to spiraling rumors that Trump had been hospitalised.

“Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press. (They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press) Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working”, they wrote on X.

“No, you’re just a weapons-grade moron”, the White House rapid response team responded to another X user who'd claimed Trump was at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

Trump’s personal spokesman also posted on X after rumours spread that Trump was being treated at the military hospital.

Throughout Trump’s second term, his health has remained a significant focus, with Americans examining his numerous public gaffes, apparent physical constraints, and reported medical issues.