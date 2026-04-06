At least seven injured as hotel roof collapses on holidaymakers eating Easter lunch

It's a popular hotspot for Brits

A ceiling of a hotel in Spain collapsed on Easter Sunday, leaving at least seven people injured, it has been reported.

An eight-year-old girl and a 78-year-old man were among the people injured, but they were later discharged following treatment.

The incident happened at a hotel in Benidorm, the Spanish seaside resort known as the “New York of the Mediterranean”.

The roof in the main restaurant was destroyed when emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident, it has been reported.

Five men and two women were treated by medical services for contusions, while five other people, aged between 33 and 80, were hospitalized following treatment.

It is believed that the injured victims were all holidaymakers, however their nationalities have not yet been revealed.

The general manager of Poseidon Hotels, Pere Joan Devas, said that the falling of the ceiling had left him “very shocked”.

What caused the incident at the three-star spot is currently not known.

A municipal architect arrived at the scene to establish the possible causes and extent of the damage, according to the Benidorm City Council.

This is not the first such incident in Benidorm, as last year, an entrance roof at the towering Gran Bali hotel crumbled onto the pavement outside.

While in 2023, partial collapse during construction was suffered by another hotel in the Rincon de Loix area, which delayed its reopening.