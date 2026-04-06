Study discovers ‘evidence’ that Jesus rose from the dead after crucifixion

New study puts all claims to the test

A study has revealed supposed evidence that confirms the meaning of Easter, as Christians around the world celebrate Easter Monday.

Jesus rose from the dead three days after his crucifixion, according to the New Testament.

However, accounts in the text have been widely debated since the beginning of the Abrahamic religion, some 2000 years ago.

Scholars have found it hard to come to the conclusion that Jesus resumed life after being killed, taking into account the passages, supposed eyewitness accounts, physical evidence like the Shroud of Turin, and more.

But now, it seems things have changed.

All claims have been put to the test by a new study, in order to determine that the “resurrection hypothesis” is the most “probable” explanation for what happened to Jesus after his body was placed in a tomb and vanished days later.

The study’s author, Pearl Bipin, an engineer with the National Institute of Technology in Goa, India, studied all available pieces of the puzzle.

They included the empty tomb, people claiming to have seen Jesus after his death, his followers, and naysayers becoming believers.

The Roman historian Tacitus, for example, in the early second century that a person known only as “Christus” was executed during the time Emperor Tiberius ruled under Pontius Pilate.

The fact that it was written in Roman text and talks of Roman authorities has merit in the study, as Jesus was crucified by the Romans,

Jesus being crucified was also mentioned by Jewish historian Flavius Josephus, as he talked about his brother James’s death.

He was a sceptic who turned Christian after Jesus apparently appeared to him after being killed.

The “framework of certainty” that Jesus lived, was killed, and then spread the faith that he was the son of God is supported by these third-party historical reports.

He wrote in the Gospel of John that a Roman soldier stabbed Jesus’ side, and “blood and water” came out.

According to Bipin, this shows that it could explain the possibility of Jesus having a buildup of fluid around the lungs and heart due to heart failure and injury by the Romans.

Bipin says that alone supports that Jesus would have died due to the crucifixion.

“If Jesus had swooned and appeared to the disciples, he would have looked like a man half-dead, desperately in need of medical attention,” the study noted, adding: “As David Strauss, a German liberal Protestant theologian, noted in the 1800s, such a figure could not possibly have inspired the disciples to proclaim him the 'Prince of Life' and the conqueror of death. His survival would have elicited pity, not worship.”