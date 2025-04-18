Search icon

18th Apr 2025

People worried for Donald Trump’s health after spotting mysterious bruises in new photo

Ava Keady

It’s the second time this year that the public have seen such bruises.

People are concerned for Donald Trump’s health after spotting mysterious bruises on his hand.

Yesterday, the 78-year-old attended the presentation ceremony for the Commander-in-Chief Trophy.

While addressing the gathered crowd, Trump was seen with an extensive bruise on the back of his right hand.

This isn’t the first time this year that the public spotted such a bruise.

The first bruise was spotted back in February when French President Emmanuel Macon visited the White House.

Dr Gareth Nye from the University of Salford gave suggestions as to what may have caused it.

Speaking to the Daily Star, he said the bruise may be the result of him accidentally hitting his hand, or it could indicate the insertion of a needle.

Dr Nye highlighted the marks resemblance to that seen in February, saying it ‘could be from an IV drip.’

“Bruising is much more common as you age due to the thinning of skin and weakening of blood vessels.

“As we age, even minor bumps can result in bruising, and there’s often very little underlying to suggest a health concern.

“This is more likely if a person is on blood thinning medication or has been exposed to excessive sunlight. It could also be a completely benign condition called Actinic purpura, which is also caused by excessive sun exposure,” said the medical professional.

“It does resemble the type of bruising left by IV drip insertion, although there’s no evidence of IV usage or need,” he added.

