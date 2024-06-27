Death from E. coli outbreak ‘spread by lettuce’ leads to sandwiches, wraps and salads being recalled

Hundreds of confirmed cases have been recorded in the UK

Food manufacturers have recalled sandwiches, wraps and salads following the death of a person in the UK from an outbreak of E. coli that has been spread via lettuce leaves.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it had identified two people in England who died within 28 days of infection with shiga toxin-producing E.coli (Stec).

One of those deaths has been directly linked to the infection, which was likely picked up in common food products that contain lettuce.

Both individuals had underlying medical conditions.

Hundreds of confirmed cases of Stec have now been recorded in the UK, with a further 19 cases confirmed up to June 25th.

It has resulted in food manufacturers rapidly recalling products sold in major supermarkets and retail chains over fears they are linked to the outbreak.

Darren Whitby, head of incidents at the FSA, said: “Earlier this month, we confirmed that several sandwich manufacturers had taken precautionary action to withdraw and recall various sandwiches, wraps, subs and rolls after food chain and epidemiological links enabled us to narrow down a wide range of foods to a type of lettuce used in sandwich products as the likely cause of the outbreak.

“This remains a complex investigation and we continue to work with the relevant businesses and the local authorities to ensure necessary steps are being taken to protect consumers.

“Although we are confident in the likely source of the outbreak being linked to lettuce, work continues to confirm this and identify the root cause of the outbreak with the growers, suppliers and manufacturers so that actions can be taken to prevent a re-occurrence.”

E. coli is a diverse group of bacteria that are normally harmless and live in the intestines of humans and animals.

However, some strains produce toxins that can make people very ill, such as Stec.

People infected with Stec can suffer diarrhoea, and about 50 per cent of cases have bloody diarrhoea.

Other symptoms include stomach cramps and fever.

Some patients, mainly children, may develop haemolytic uraemic syndrome, which is a serious life-threatening condition resulting in kidney failure.

A small proportion of adults may develop a similar condition called thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP).

People are advised to call NHS 111 or contact their GP surgery if they are worried about a baby under 12 months, a child stops breast or bottle feeding while they are ill, a child under five has signs of dehydration such as fewer wet nappies, and if older children or adults still have signs of dehydration after using oral rehydration sachets.

Help should also be sought if people are being sick and cannot keep fluid down, there is bloody diarrhoea or bleeding from the bottom, diarrhoea lasts more than seven days, or vomiting for more than two days.