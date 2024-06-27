Search icon

News

27th Jun 2024

Death from E. coli outbreak ‘spread by lettuce’ leads to sandwiches, wraps and salads being recalled

Jack Peat

Hundreds of confirmed cases have been recorded in the UK

Food manufacturers have recalled sandwiches, wraps and salads following the death of a person in the UK from an outbreak of E. coli that has been spread via lettuce leaves.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it had identified two people in England who died within 28 days of infection with shiga toxin-producing E.coli (Stec).

One of those deaths has been directly linked to the infection, which was likely picked up in common food products that contain lettuce.

Both individuals had underlying medical conditions.

Hundreds of confirmed cases of Stec have now been recorded in the UK, with a further 19 cases confirmed up to June 25th.

It has resulted in food manufacturers rapidly recalling products sold in major supermarkets and retail chains over fears they are linked to the outbreak.

Darren Whitby, head of incidents at the FSA, said: “Earlier this month, we confirmed that several sandwich manufacturers had taken precautionary action to withdraw and recall various sandwiches, wraps, subs and rolls after food chain and epidemiological links enabled us to narrow down a wide range of foods to a type of lettuce used in sandwich products as the likely cause of the outbreak.

“This remains a complex investigation and we continue to work with the relevant businesses and the local authorities to ensure necessary steps are being taken to protect consumers.

“Although we are confident in the likely source of the outbreak being linked to lettuce, work continues to confirm this and identify the root cause of the outbreak with the growers, suppliers and manufacturers so that actions can be taken to prevent a re-occurrence.”

E. coli is a diverse group of bacteria that are normally harmless and live in the intestines of humans and animals.

However, some strains produce toxins that can make people very ill, such as Stec.

People infected with Stec can suffer diarrhoea, and about 50 per cent of cases have bloody diarrhoea.

Other symptoms include stomach cramps and fever.

Some patients, mainly children, may develop haemolytic uraemic syndrome, which is a serious life-threatening condition resulting in kidney failure.

A small proportion of adults may develop a similar condition called thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP).

People are advised to call NHS 111 or contact their GP surgery if they are worried about a baby under 12 months, a child stops breast or bottle feeding while they are ill, a child under five has signs of dehydration such as fewer wet nappies, and if older children or adults still have signs of dehydration after using oral rehydration sachets.

Help should also be sought if people are being sick and cannot keep fluid down, there is bloody diarrhoea or bleeding from the bottom, diarrhoea lasts more than seven days, or vomiting for more than two days.

Related links:

Topics:

Lettuce,Sandwich,Supermarket

RELATED ARTICLES

People are only just discovering what Tesco actually stands for

Lifestyle

People are only just discovering what Tesco actually stands for

By Ryan Price

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

backlash

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

By Ryan Price

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

Alcohol

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

‘Hawk Tuah’ girl has sold more than £50,000 worth of merch after going viral

America

‘Hawk Tuah’ girl has sold more than £50,000 worth of merch after going viral

By Charlie Herbert

Jay Slater’s mum reveals she is withdrawing money from fundraiser

canary islands

Jay Slater’s mum reveals she is withdrawing money from fundraiser

By Charlie Herbert

Volleyball player convicted of raping a 12-year-old set to compete in Paris Olympics

News

Volleyball player convicted of raping a 12-year-old set to compete in Paris Olympics

By Harry Warner

Night at the Museum and Sopranos actor Bill Cobbs dies aged 90

Actor

Night at the Museum and Sopranos actor Bill Cobbs dies aged 90

By Charlie Herbert

British public shocked by real values of their cars

Sponsored

British public shocked by real values of their cars

By Callum Boyle

Phil Foden’s Euro 2024 return date confirmed as he flies back to England for a family matter

England

Phil Foden’s Euro 2024 return date confirmed as he flies back to England for a family matter

By Harry Warner

Ricky Gervais announces new Netflix special and world tour

Entertainment

Ricky Gervais announces new Netflix special and world tour

By Ryan Price

Gary Neville says Man United should sell the naming rights to Old Trafford

Football

Gary Neville says Man United should sell the naming rights to Old Trafford

By Harry Warner

Just 14% of fans think England will win the Euros

England

Just 14% of fans think England will win the Euros

By Simon Kelly

Louis Theroux’s ‘very unsettling’ new documentary is leaving viewers shook

Documentary

Louis Theroux’s ‘very unsettling’ new documentary is leaving viewers shook

By Ryan Price

Aldi looking for engaged couples to give them free wine for their weddings

Aldi

Aldi looking for engaged couples to give them free wine for their weddings

By Ryan Price

‘Hawk Tuah’ girl has sold more than £50,000 worth of merch after going viral

America

‘Hawk Tuah’ girl has sold more than £50,000 worth of merch after going viral

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

People stunned by trailer that de-ages Tom Hanks to look like at teenager

Film

People stunned by trailer that de-ages Tom Hanks to look like at teenager

By Charlie Herbert

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain, and Portugal for just £15 until midnight

airport

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain, and Portugal for just £15 until midnight

By Ryan Price

Man United hold talks with Euro 2024 star that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already signed before

Bologna

Man United hold talks with Euro 2024 star that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already signed before

By Harry Warner

Lisa Kudrow is rewatching Friends to celebrate ‘hilarious’ Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer

Lisa Kudrow is rewatching Friends to celebrate ‘hilarious’ Matthew Perry

By Ryan Price

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Three

#FootballJOEQuiz

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Three

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate admits that he is the problem after disappointing group stage

England

Gareth Southgate admits that he is the problem after disappointing group stage

By Harry Warner

Load more stories