Butler in the Buff makes Valentine’s Day visit to care home

The residents ‘loved the experience’

Residents at a care home were treated to a Valentine’s Day surprise when a ‘butler in the buff’ paid them a visit.

Bosses at Belong Village in Wigan had arranged for the butler to visit the care village and serve a specially arranged Valentine’s meal to residents.

The butler, called Taz, served up the residents’ evening meal topless and was more than happy to pose with delighted residents for pictures, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Charlene Frodsham, experience coordinator at Belong Wigan, said: “Our customers enjoyed a special Valentine’s Day, with a meal served by our guest Taz of Buff Boyz Butlers.

“They loved the experience and there were plenty of laughs – definitely a memorable moment for everyone! Thank you, Taz, for making our ladies’ night!

