14th Feb 2024

Blackpool and Preston have been named the UK’s top ‘most romantic’ locations for a getaway

Nina McLaughlin

The UK’s top two most romantic places have been revealed, and I don’t think anyone saw these coming

Happy Valentine’s Day one and all! Looking for a last minute romantic getaway? Well, it’s time to look in a couple of rather unexpected places.

New research from travel site Tripplo has revealed that two of the UK’s most romantic places are located in Lancashire.

Ah Lancashire, the land of Morecambe, the Forest of Bowland, Lytham St Annes and Lancaster.

Which of these has bagged the titles, I hear you call.

Well, turns out neither of them.

The site’s research covered a range of factors relating to the quality of hotels. This included the number of romantic hotels in each city, the total number of reviews for romantic hotels in each town, the average number of reviews, the average Booking.com rating, the average price, and the average star rating.

Turns out that by this metric, Blackpool works out top, with a score of 73.34 out of 100.

This was down to an epic 60 romantic hotels per 100,000 people in the town (even if the average rating was only 3.55 stars), an average Booking.com score of 8.81 and an average of £103.95 per night for your hotel.

Preston, on the other hand, came in second place with a score of 71.20 out of 100. The town has 65 romantic hotels per 100,000 people, with an average Booking.com rating of 8.71.

The Preston hotels were slightly higher in terms of their star rating, though, coming out with an average of 3.56 stars.

If neither Blackpool nor Preston sounds romantic enough for you, it might be time to look further afield than the top six.

Bath, Wrexham, Chester and Burnley were the other most romantic getaways. Well, supposedly anyway…

