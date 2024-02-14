Happy Valentine’s Day one and all.
It’s February 14 which means that it’s the most romantic date in the calendar year for all of those in relationships – unless your name is Paul.
That’s because a huge hunt is currently underway for a mystery man known only as Paul after a huge poster was unveiled in north Dublin this morning.
The poster, which appeared in Phibsboro, reads: “Paul, tell your wife about us or I will!!!”
The message continued: “Happy Valentine’s Baby. P.S. I’m pregnant.”
The poster is then signed off with a love heart and the single initial T.
Understandably everybody is taking to social media to ask the same question: “Who’s Paul?”
One person wrote: “I wonder how many Paul’s in that area are absolutely sweating right now.”
Another commented: “Paul is getting it tonight, but not what he thinks!”
A third wrote: “Somewhere in Phibsboro, there’s a Paul that’s currently sh*tting himself.”
While a fourth added: “Every Paul in Dublin is having an awkward conversation with the wife tonight.”
Another wrote: “Not all Paul’s are this bad. I promise!”
Whoever Paul is, he’s certainly not having the best Wednesday of his life.
