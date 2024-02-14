Happy Valentine’s Day one and all.

It’s February 14 which means that it’s the most romantic date in the calendar year for all of those in relationships – unless your name is Paul.

That’s because a huge hunt is currently underway for a mystery man known only as Paul after a huge poster was unveiled in north Dublin this morning.

The poster, which appeared in Phibsboro, reads: “Paul, tell your wife about us or I will!!!”

The message continued: “Happy Valentine’s Baby. P.S. I’m pregnant.”

The poster is then signed off with a love heart and the single initial T.

Understandably everybody is taking to social media to ask the same question: “Who’s Paul?”

One person wrote: “I wonder how many Paul’s in that area are absolutely sweating right now.”

Sign spotted in Dublin



Happy Valentines day Paul 😂 pic.twitter.com/D8uCVbj0bC — 𝒞𝒶𝓇*𝒹 𝒷𝒽𝑜𝓎 𝒾𝓃 𝒟𝓊𝒷𝓁𝒾𝓃 (@Gee__7__) February 14, 2024

Paul, whoever you are, Happy Valentine’s Day from Phibsborough, Dublin. pic.twitter.com/LbM5yAwmuq — Dónall Geoghegan (@DonallGeoghegan) February 14, 2024

Happy Valentine's Day to Paul 🤣🤣🤣 I think this was in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/DhUbT2yJkv — Graham Kenny (@pearlajaming) February 14, 2024

Another commented: “Paul is getting it tonight, but not what he thinks!”

A third wrote: “Somewhere in Phibsboro, there’s a Paul that’s currently sh*tting himself.”

While a fourth added: “Every Paul in Dublin is having an awkward conversation with the wife tonight.”

Another wrote: “Not all Paul’s are this bad. I promise!”

Whoever Paul is, he’s certainly not having the best Wednesday of his life.

