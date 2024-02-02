Search icon

02nd Feb 2024

You can name a cockroach or rat after your ex and have it fed to an animal

Charlie Herbert

A zoo is giving people the chance to name a cockroach or rat after their ex before feeding it to an animal.

San Antonio Zoo in California has re-launched its ‘Cry Me A Cockroach’ campaign, an annual fundraiser for the facility that lets guests choose and name their animal after someone they don’t hold particularly fondly in their hearts.

There’s also a veggie option of romaine lettuce, cabbage and other leafy greens that can be fed to one of the zoo’s vegetarian animals.

Those looking to take part can donate $5 (£3.94) for a veggie, $10 (£7.88) for a cockroach, or $25 (£19.71) for a rodent via the zoo’s website.

The zoo says: “Be part of the global sensation and ex-terminate your past and support a noble cause with the Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser.

“Symbolically name a roach, rat, or veggie after your ex or not-so-special someone and San Antonio Zoo will help squash your past, a true heartbreak healer, by feeding your selection to an animal resident.

“This fundraiser received international attention last year, this year, it promises to be even more sensational.”

Once you’ve chosen the menu item, you can then tick the ‘dedicate my donation in honor or in memory of someone’ option before adding the ‘not-so-special someone’s’ name in the honoree line.

San Antonio Zoo will then send you a digital downloadable Valentine’s Day Card showing their support for the ‘Cry Me a Cockroach’ Fundraiser.

The zoo assures those looking to take part that the cockroaches are only sourced from professional breeders, with the colony of roaches cared for at the zoo’s Reptile House.

The rats used in the fundraiser are all pre-frozen rodents.

Animal shelter launches ‘neuter your ex’ special ahead of Valentine’s Day

