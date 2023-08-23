Search icon

23rd Aug 2023

Brothers, 12 and 13, orphaned after finding parents dead at home

Steve Hopkins

The parents died just months apart

Two young brothers have been left orphaned after finding their parents dead at home just months apart in unexpected circumstances.

Robbie and Logan Clinton found their mum, Shelly, dead at their Darlington, County Durham, home on 24 March the Liverpool Echo reports. She was 51 and her cause of death is yet to be established.

The boys, aged 12 and 13, were with their dad, Mike, at the time, but as the trio, along with Shelly’s older son Jack, began grieving for her tragedy struck again.

The brothers came home from a sleepover on 27 July to find their 41-year-old dad in bed unresponsive. The pair “couldn’t wake him up” and he was later pronounced dead.

Just like his wife, Mike’s death is unexplained and the family waits to find out his cause of death.

Mike’s older sister, Liz Carney, told the Echo how her brother died just one day before his and Shelley’s wedding anniversary and three years after losing his own parents.

Liz told how when she got a call about her brother’s death, she thought it was about arrangements for the couple’s wedding anniversary: “I was speaking to Mike the night before, he was telling me he was playing football with the other dads and he had a bit of a bang, but he really felt it.

“I persuaded him to go to the doctors but he promised me he was fine and he just needed to go for a check up and ECG.”

Liz said Mike was a huge Liverpool FC fan and was “full of life” and a “proper family man.”

Robbie and Logan are now being looked after by their 19-year-old cousin, Caitlin, who Liz said the family are “so proud of”.

“One of the first things she said is that she was going to look after those boys,” Liz told the Echo.

“She was the same with Mike after Shelley died and was always making sure he was okay. She was really close with them both and saw Mike as her second dad and Shelley as her second mum.”

A GoFundMe page has now been created by Hurworth Albion Football Club to raise funds for the boys and Caitlin and as of Wednesday morning over £19,000 has been donated.

Liz says the family has been “overwhelmed with generosity”.

Mike is to be farewelled at 2pm on 8 September at Darlington Crematorium on Carmel Road. People are asked to wear something red or a Liverpool top for the service.

Robbie was in Albion’s U12 team and his club rallied around his family, setting up the GoFundMe page.

Kelvin Russell, club chairman of Hurworth Albion Football Club, wrote on the page:

“As many of you are aware, Robbie from Hurworth Albion U12’s team, along with his brother Logan, has experienced an unimaginable loss in the past months with the passing of both their mother Shelly three months ago and father.

“Mike who passed away unexpectedly last week was not only a cherished parent but an integral part of our Hurworth Albion community, offering his help and kindness whenever he could.

“Now, the boys find themselves in the care of their remarkable cousin Caitlin, a young woman of just 19, who has devoted herself entirely to their well-being during these challenging times.”

Russell said the club believes in “the strength of our community and its ability to come together in times of need”. On August 20 it held a adult 7-a-side football tournament to raise money for the boys and Caitlin. ITV noted on August 16 that the club had raised £7,000 for the family.

Russell’s post continued: “Robbie needs our support more than ever, and this event presents an opportunity for us to demonstrate the strength of our unity.

“As coaches, you play an essential role in shaping the character and resilience of our young athletes. Your participation and encouragement will mean the world to Robbie and his family. Let’s come together and show Robbie and Logan that they are not alone on this journey.”

Read the Liverpool Echo report here.

