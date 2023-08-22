DPD driver, 23, ‘ambushed and killed by gang’ while making afternoon delivery

A witness suggested it was a targeted attack rather than a ‘random robbery’

A DPD driver has died after being ambushed while making a delivery by a gang wielding “blades and blunt objects”.

Officers were called after the 23-year-old driver was attacked on Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, around 1.05pm Monday.

Emergency services rushed to the scenes, but despite their best efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four men aged 24, 22, 26 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Mirror: “It all happened about 100 yards where I live. I understand it was the passenger rather than the driver who was attacked.

“These men jumped him as they pulled up on the estate. I think it may be a targeted attack rather than a random robbery but we don’t know the full details of what happened. He died at the scene, and I know a witness who saw it all unfold is very shaken by what he saw.”

West Mercia Police are appealing for any information about a white Mercedes which was found 2 miles away on Kynaston Road or a grey Audi found on Berwick Avenue.

The force said increased uniform patrols will be carried out in the area to offer reassurance to the local community.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “We understand this incident may be concerning for the local community and I would like to offer my reassurance we will carry out a full and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances.”

Bellamy said police know a number of people were in the area at the time and may have information that could “prove crucial to our enquiries”.

“In particular, we’re keen to speak to anyone who lives in Berwick Avenue and has CCTV or doorbell footage, or any motorists in the area at the time with dashcam footage.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who saw a white Mercedes Benz registration OV60 VTP which was recovered on Kynaston Road or a grey Audi registration EY63 BCV in Berwick Avenue or the surrounding area.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact 101 quoting log 192_I_21082023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk.

