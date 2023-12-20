Brazilian footballer Hulk announces second child with ex-wife’s niece

This will be his fifth child

Brazilian footballer Hulk has announced him and his ex-wife’s niece are expecting their second child together.

The 37-year-old, whose full name is Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, married Camila Angelo in September 2020, after having been with her aunt for almost 12 years.

Hulk and Iran Angelo de Souza married in 2007 and had three children together – Ian, Tiago and Alice. The couple separated in July 2019, and five months later the footballer started dating de Souza’s niece, Camila.

At the time, a spokesman for the former Porto and Zenit Saint Petersburg player said: “Hulk called the parents and the brother of Camila and told them the truth.

“It was Hulk himself who made the information public because he had nothing to hide.”

Hulk and his wife Camila welcomed their first child in April last year (Instagram/hulkparaiba)

Now, Hulk has confirmed on social media that he and and Camila are expecting their second child together, having welcomed their first child, Zaya, in April 2022.

He said: “Dropping by to thank you for the countless messages I have been receiving about my wife’s pregnancy. Another son, another blessing that God gave me.”

He explained that he and his wife had kept their pregnancy secret for a period of time so that he could tell his kids the news in person when he “picked them up to spend the holidays with.”

Hulk continued: “I told them the news, they were very happy. I knew they would tell other people and those people would pass it on to someone. I knew it was going to leak.”

Hulk is currently playing in Brazil for top-flight side Atletico Mineiro. Over a 12-year international career, he has played 49 times for Brazil and scored 11 goals.

