Search icon

News

20th Dec 2023

Brazilian footballer Hulk announces second child with ex-wife’s niece

Charlie Herbert

Hulk has second child with ex-wife's niece

This will be his fifth child

Brazilian footballer Hulk has announced him and his ex-wife’s niece are expecting their second child together.

The 37-year-old, whose full name is Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, married Camila Angelo in September 2020, after having been with her aunt for almost 12 years.

Hulk and Iran Angelo de Souza married in 2007 and had three children together – Ian, Tiago and Alice. The couple separated in July 2019, and five months later the footballer started dating de Souza’s niece, Camila.

At the time, a spokesman for the former Porto and Zenit Saint Petersburg player said: “Hulk called the parents and the brother of Camila and told them the truth.

“It was Hulk himself who made the information public because he had nothing to hide.”

Hulk and his wife Camila welcomed their first child in April last year (Instagram/hulkparaiba)

Now, Hulk has confirmed on social media that he and and Camila are expecting their second child together, having welcomed their first child, Zaya, in April 2022.

He said: “Dropping by to thank you for the countless messages I have been receiving about my wife’s pregnancy. Another son, another blessing that God gave me.”

He explained that he and his wife had kept their pregnancy secret for a period of time so that he could tell his kids the news in person when he “picked them up to spend the holidays with.”

Hulk continued: “I told them the news, they were very happy. I knew they would tell other people and those people would pass it on to someone. I knew it was going to leak.”

Hulk is currently playing in Brazil for top-flight side Atletico Mineiro. Over a 12-year international career, he has played 49 times for Brazil and scored 11 goals.

Related links:

Roy Keane told to ‘get a life’ by Liverpool legend after Van Dijk comments

Pepe sent off for 16th time in his career during Porto vs Sporting

Football history made as ref has yellow card Uno reversed

Topics:

Hulk

RELATED ARTICLES

Iranian Hulk deletes every ‘photoshopped’ picture after embarrassing boxing fight

Boxing

Iranian Hulk deletes every ‘photoshopped’ picture after embarrassing boxing fight

By April Curtin

Hulk had to drink 30 litres of water after losing 6kg during a game

Football

Hulk had to drink 30 litres of water after losing 6kg during a game

By Callum Boyle

She-Hulk trailer confirms return of this key Doctor Strange character

Abomination

She-Hulk trailer confirms return of this key Doctor Strange character

By Danny Jones

MORE FROM JOE

The Earth is slowing down – and scientists don’t know why

Astronomy

The Earth is slowing down – and scientists don’t know why

By Jack Peat

New football game ‘UFL’ looks to rival FIFA and eFootball

Epic Games

New football game ‘UFL’ looks to rival FIFA and eFootball

By Kieran Galpin

Amber Heard spotted taking private plane days after her lawyer said she can’t pay Johnny Depp

Amber Heard

Amber Heard spotted taking private plane days after her lawyer said she can’t pay Johnny Depp

By Kieran Galpin

Exercise instructor does aerobics class while military coup takes place behind her

military coup

Exercise instructor does aerobics class while military coup takes place behind her

By Wil Jones

Nine killed after Russia strikes Ukrainian base near Poland as Moscow expands offensive

Russia

Nine killed after Russia strikes Ukrainian base near Poland as Moscow expands offensive

By Simon Bland

TikTok star Megha Thakur dies ‘suddenly’ aged 21

Canada

TikTok star Megha Thakur dies ‘suddenly’ aged 21

By Steve Hopkins

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

By JOE

Truth behind ‘Eminem 2024 UK tour’ rumours circulating the internet

Truth behind ‘Eminem 2024 UK tour’ rumours circulating the internet

By Joseph Loftus

Earth just received a laser-beamed cat video from 19 million miles away

Earth just received a laser-beamed cat video from 19 million miles away

By Nina McLaughlin

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers has fans in tears with health update after cancer diagnosis

Cancer

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers has fans in tears with health update after cancer diagnosis

By Charlie Herbert

People ‘speechless’ after woman shares 13-year-old’s Christmas list for this year

People ‘speechless’ after woman shares 13-year-old’s Christmas list for this year

By Joseph Loftus

Joey Barton says he’d score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps

Sport

Joey Barton says he’d score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

London Bridge station is closed due to a security alert

London

London Bridge station is closed due to a security alert

By Paul Moore

Blatter resigns: The football world loses an angel

feature-homepage

Blatter resigns: The football world loses an angel

By Nooruddean Choudry

Snapchat went down and people reacted accordingly

Snapchat

Snapchat went down and people reacted accordingly

By Paul Moore

Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong ‘disgusted’ with Barcelona after Xavi phone call

Barcelona

Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong ‘disgusted’ with Barcelona after Xavi phone call

By Daniel Brown

James McAvoy teams up with one of The Wire’s best actors for His Dark Materials TV show

his dark materials

James McAvoy teams up with one of The Wire’s best actors for His Dark Materials TV show

By Dave Hanratty

“This will be life and death for them, the biggest game of their careers.” Ireland must not let Conte down

Antonio Conte

“This will be life and death for them, the biggest game of their careers.” Ireland must not let Conte down

By Dion Fanning

Load more stories