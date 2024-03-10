Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes heaven

She believes she spent five years in heaven, despite being deceased for just 15 minutes.

A woman who was pronounced ‘clinically dead’ has given her account of what life after death is like.

Linda Kramer, who collapsed in her home on May 6, 2001, described her time in the afterlife on the Near Death Experience Podcast on YouTube.

She told the host of the show: “I spent five years in heaven. In this place time doesn’t exist, I could assume any form I wanted, even those of other people.

“It was then that I found myself standing in what I called the ‘field of flowers’,” she added.

“I was looking at a mountain range 30,000 times bigger than Mount Everest. I was interacting with people, talking to them and becoming them.”

The video of her interview already has over 400,000 views, highlighting both the popularity of religious fantasies and the general intrigue in what may await the soul after death.

People shared their awe and wonder at the story in the comments section of the podcast.

One person wrote: “I used to not believe in this stuff until I got deep into meditation. The things I’ve seen and experienced in altered meditative states were life changing.”

Another shared: “My 2 year old was clinically dead for 40 minutes. I revived her and about 6 months later she told me she had seen her great grandmother…I don’t doubt it.”

Many other people opened up about their own similar experiences: “I was dead for over 2 minutes and remembered what it was like. I also remember being mad when I woke up and learnt I was still here.

“I was very relaxed. Death isn’t something to be worried about. I use to think it was scary. It’s the very opposite.”

Kramer also recalled a bizarre exchange she had with a member of hospital staff when she woke up from her coma in ICU.

She described how the first person she saw was a nurse and the first words she spoke since the accident were “hows Motley?”.

According to Kramer, Motley was the name of the nurses cat.

Kramer was able to tell the nurse a series of details about the feline, including what colour her hair was, the fact that she had a kidney problem and needed to be prescribed expensive pills, and her age.

The nurse was shocked, as it was her first time working in the ward, so there was no way Kramer could have heard her speak about her pet to someone else in the room while she was comatosed.

While Kramer offers no explanation as to how she obtained this intimate information, she told of how she has developed several strange habits in the years following her brief death.

One of these, is the ability to see “ghosts and dead people every day.”

Kramer, who previously worked as a doctor, has published a book about her experiences, and offers explanations and insights into the world of ghosts and psychics.

