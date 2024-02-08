Paul Chuckle calls in experts to help after ‘ghost got into bed with him’

He said it was a ‘horrible experience’

Paul Chuckle has called in experts to help with some spooky goings-on at his home.

The children’s TV legend is part of the lineup for the upcoming series of Celebrity Help! My House is Haunted, and claims to have heard childlike laughter through the walls of his home, where he lives with wife Sue.

Paul appears in episode 3 of the reality TV show, which has previously featured celebs such as Charlotte Crosby, Martin Roberts and Louie Spence.

Speaking about why he took part in the show, Paul explained to OK! Magazine: “My wife and I heard noises, what I thought was a child giggling in the room next door, but there isn’t a room next door, it’s just a wall. Then one day I went into the downstairs toilet and there’s a very small handprint.

“We hadn’t had any kids visit in the 18-months of us living there. So that combined with hearing things. So when the team got in touch I said, ‘I’d love for you to come and find out what’s in my house’.”

Paul has been a long-time believer in ghosts, ever since he claims a spooky spirit “got into bed” with him when he 20 years old.

He recalled it being a “horrible feeling” and “totally real”, adding: “They pulled the bedclothes over themselves as well, I looked around and there was nothing there.”

He continued: “The next day, the landlord told us that back in the 1920s, it was a brothel house that we were living in – I’ve believed since then.”

Paul and Sue will be part of Discovery+ series, Celebrity Help! My House is Haunted, which will see paranormal experts, Barri Ghai, Ian Lawman and Jayne Harris to get to the bottom of the supernatural activity at his home.

Paul Chuckle has drafted in the help of paranormal experts to get to the bottom of the spooky goings-on at home (discovery+)

During one of the episodes in the series, the 76-year-old tries to contact his late brother and co-star Barry Chuckle.

Barry passed away in 2018 from bone cancer, but Paul believes his brother has got in touch with him from beyond the grave before.

He told Richard Herring on the RHLSTP podcast that he had a vision of Barry during his first-ever solo performance in panto.

Paul said: “I did pantomime somewhere that year on my own for the first time. I’d never been on stage on my own, ever – except for DJing.

“I remember standing in the wings, waiting for my entrance and the music playing, ChuckleVision playing.

“Barry would be on the other side, where he would come on and he wasn’t there.”

“But I swear I could see him to the side of the stage, and he’s nodding and winking at me.”

He added that the moment gave him the confidence to go on stage.

Another of the famous face on this series of Celebrity Help! My House is Haunted is Paul Burrell, who claimed his home was haunted by the ghost of Princess Diana.