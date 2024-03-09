Upcoming horror film with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes looks like The Exorcist meets The King of Comedy

The trailer has dropped online and it looks terrifying!

A brand new horror film from the same producers as Paranormal Activity has got horror fans talking online.

Late Night With The Devil which stars David Damalchian (Prisoners), is a new horror movie that people have already started to describe as a mix between The Exorcist and Martin Scorsese’s The King of Comedy.

Trailer for LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL starring David Dastmalchian



The story follows a demonic possession that is broadcast live on air during a late night talk show.

Set on Halloween night in 1977, Jack Delroy (Dastmalchian) hosts a late-night talk show that becomes a possession site when he invites the sole survivor of a Satanic church’s mass suicide on as a guest.

In the trailer, we see Jack, in an attempt to keep his TV show alive and his audience happy, invite a string of strange and unusual guests onto his show in celebration of Halloween including a hypnotist and of course Doctor June, and Lily – the subject of June’s new book ‘Conversations with the Devil’.

Despite warnings of Lily’s obvious demonic possession, Jack pushes the doctor to communicate with the Devil via the young girl, but in doing so releases a powerful entity that affects the whole studio, putting himself and the whole nation in danger for his own selfish gain and greed.

Critics and audiences alike were immediately in awe following the release of the first teaser trailer last month, crowning the upcoming film with a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which still stands today.

The film is directed by Australian filmmaking brothers Cameron Cairnes and Colin Cairnes, and stars Ingrid Torelli, Laura Gordon, and Georgina Haig alongside Dastmalchian.

LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL, starring David Dastmalchian, will officially hit theaters via IFC Films on March 22, then streaming on @Shudder April 19. https://t.co/m1POrxkH7h pic.twitter.com/BXMl2iV4Hl — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) January 26, 2024

Film fans on the public forum Reddit have been reacting to the new trailer, and they’re anticipating it to be one of the biggest movie releases of the year.

One user wrote: “This is one of the coolest movie ideas I’ve seen in a while. I’m just glad we’re getting something fresh and original.”

Another praised the casting of Dastmalchian: “Really love David Dastmalchian and wish he were more of a household name.”

Odd_Trouble 4561 commented: “Alright, I’m feeling it. The settings nice, like the aesthetic, and anything that comes from the guys who made Barbarian is a winner in my book.”

Other lovers of the genre had their say too.

One wrote: “Reminds me of Ghostwatch on the BBC. Honestly one of the coolest concepts I’ve seen in horror.”

Many are praising the explorative filming style of the found-footage film, which differs from other movies in the sub-genre and the usual shaky camera in hand we normally see.

The film is set for release on 22nd March and will be available to stream on the horror platform Shudder from 19th April.

