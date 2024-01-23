Search icon

Lifestyle

23rd Jan 2024

Woman refuses to give up first-class seat on plane for mum and her ‘difficult’ son

JOE

A woman has sparked debate after revealing she refused to give up her first-class seat for a mum who wanted to be near her son.

The 24-year-old had been booked into business class by her company for the “long flight”, but when she got to her seat, she was confronted by a mum and her son.

In a post on Reddit, the woman said she reckoned the son was about four-years-old, and the mother asked if she would mind swapping seats with her so she could be near him.

She wrote in the now-deleted post: “I politely declined and explained I had to work during the flight and really needed the space in first class. The mum got huffy and claimed I was being selfish.

“She said her son was too disruptive, difficult for a confined economy seat and she absolutely needed that extra space.”

When a flight attendant came over to try and calm the situation, the mum insisted that the woman “do the right thing” and move.

But she was adamant she couldn’t give up her “company-booked seat,” with the parent eventually going back to her own seat whilst giving her “nasty looks,” the Mirror reports.

The woman added: “I felt bad for the kid, but I didn’t think it was fair for this woman to demand I sacrifice the seat that I paid for. My company won’t reimburse me for economy seats either. Still, the encounter left me wondering if I should have just done it for the sake of a mother and child. Am I wrong?”

The post sparked debate in the comments. Some defended her decision, with one person writing: “Guarantee she was in the back trying to guilt someone into giving up their aisle seat because she didn’t pay for an assigned seat. I could just hear her.”

But other disagreed, writing: “Honestly you’re the a**hole. I asked someone to switch seats with me in economy once. So I could sit by my kid who had never flown before and lives with autism and social anxiety. Three people said no. One guy agreed. I was so so embarrassed. I thought I had booked seats together but I misunderstood the seating assignments and my kid was freaking out.” She ended the comment by saying “Just help the mum.”

Related links:

‘I refused to let a dad take my expensive plane seat to sit with his little girl’

Brits ‘spare a thought’ for Ryanair passengers who spent 10 hours on flight to Paris

Train passenger praised for ‘refusing to give up’ first-class seat to elderly lady

Topics:

Air Travel,First Class,plane

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I’m fat and refused to give a toddler the extra seat I’d booked on a flight’

Air Travel

‘I’m fat and refused to give a toddler the extra seat I’d booked on a flight’

By Charlie Herbert

Flight diverts after horse ‘gets loose’ in plane

Horse

Flight diverts after horse ‘gets loose’ in plane

By Callum Boyle

‘I absolutely refuse to switch my plane seat to help families and couples sit together’

Air Travel

‘I absolutely refuse to switch my plane seat to help families and couples sit together’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Can animals accurately predict earthquakes?

Animals

Can animals accurately predict earthquakes?

By JOE

Unfiltered with James O’Brien | Episode 6: June Sarpong

June Sarpong

Unfiltered with James O’Brien | Episode 6: June Sarpong

By Matt Sayward

Watch this moving video of the Rock speaking about his battle with depression

Depression

Watch this moving video of the Rock speaking about his battle with depression

By JOE

Mum sparks debate after refusing to let seven-year-old son go to men’s toilets alone

mumsnet

Mum sparks debate after refusing to let seven-year-old son go to men’s toilets alone

By Steve Hopkins

These are the safest 20 airlines in the world

Air Travel

These are the safest 20 airlines in the world

By Simon Lloyd

Ex-footballer turned porn star says it’s not fun as he thought it would be

Acting

Ex-footballer turned porn star says it’s not fun as he thought it would be

By Kieran Galpin

Vaping addict, 22, given 1% chance of survival can never smoke or drink again

organ transplant

Vaping addict, 22, given 1% chance of survival can never smoke or drink again

By Charlie Herbert

PlayStation users can get a bonus free download without the need for PS Plus

PlayStation users can get a bonus free download without the need for PS Plus

By Nina McLaughlin

Novak Djokovic yells at own coaching team during Australian Open

Australian Open

Novak Djokovic yells at own coaching team during Australian Open

By Callum Boyle

Tourists visiting UK wildlife park told to ‘f*** off’ by parrots

Animals

Tourists visiting UK wildlife park told to ‘f*** off’ by parrots

By Charlie Herbert

Ozzy Osbourne’s final concerts confirm as he ‘prepares farewell to fans’

Ozzy Osbourne’s final concerts confirm as he ‘prepares farewell to fans’

By Nina McLaughlin

Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison confirms son Adam’s cause of death aged 39

Pawn Stars

Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison confirms son Adam’s cause of death aged 39

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

This Morning live show pulled from ITV after ‘suspicious item’ found

ITV

This Morning live show pulled from ITV after ‘suspicious item’ found

By Steve Hopkins

The PC Brigade strikes again as Nigel Farage event cancelled

Nigel Farage

The PC Brigade strikes again as Nigel Farage event cancelled

By @hrtbps

Halle Berry ordered to pay ex-husband $8k per month child support plus 4.3% of future income

Halle Berry ordered to pay ex-husband $8k per month child support plus 4.3% of future income

By Joseph Loftus

Six things you might have missed during last night’s GBBO

Baking

Six things you might have missed during last night’s GBBO

By Ciara Knight

This ‘leaked’ Avengers 4 trailer is probably fake, but is still pretty cool

Avengers 4

This ‘leaked’ Avengers 4 trailer is probably fake, but is still pretty cool

By Wil Jones

8 valid reasons why Steven Gerrard (and everyone else) might dislike El-Hadji Diouf

El-Hadji Diouf

8 valid reasons why Steven Gerrard (and everyone else) might dislike El-Hadji Diouf

By Carl Kinsella

Load more stories