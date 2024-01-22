Search icon

Brits ‘spare a thought’ for Ryanair passengers who spent 10 hours on flight to Paris

Charlie Herbert

‘Welcome to Pari, would prefer to be in Kerry!’

A group of unfortunate flyers ended up spending ‘over 10 hours’ on a diverted Ryanair flight to Paris.

The passengers had boarded flight FR555 from Manchester to Dublin on Sunday night, but Storm Isha caused absolute havoc for them.

Due to extreme winds caused by the storm, the plane was unable to land and could be seen circling the Irish Sea on FlightRadar as it attempted to land at Dublin airport.

One of those on the flight was journalist Nicola Bardon, who told the Manchester Evening News that the plane was “already delayed leaving Manchester.”

She said: “We got to Dublin and were over the runway, and then the next thing, we were back in the sky.

“We attempted [to land] again and then the pilot made an announcement that Dublin was too windy and that Manchester was full, so we were going to the East Midlands,” she added.

The Ryanair plane was seen circling Dublin as it tried to land in the stormy conditions (Flightradar)

But conditions weren’t much better in England, and about 20 minutes later passengers were updated “to say the UK airports were not an option and that they had made the decision to go to Paris Beauvais.

“There was a big laugh from the passengers when the pilot informed us of Paris initially,” Bardon said.

“One person yelled ‘Welcome to Pari, would prefer to be in Kerry’.”

On X, some sent their sympathy to the Ryanair passengers, with one person writing: “Spare a thought for anyone on this Ryanair flight from Manchester to Dublin that has been diverted to Paris because of the weather.”

Someone else wrote: “Watching this Ryanair plane do a big old ‘nope’ to landing in Dublin.”

Another pointed out just how long those on board had spent on the plane, writing: “Supposed to leave at 1pm, left at 3pm.

“Failed to land, diverted to PARIS. Plane sat on tarmac until after 10pm tonight.

“Took off, still hasn’t landed. Over 10 hours on a Ryanair plane.”

Strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Isha have caused travel disruption across the UK through Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland have experienced some of the strongest gusts in decades, and a rare red ‘danger to life’ warning was issued in Scotland overnight, although this is now over.

Winds of 99mph were recorded in Northumberland, and yellow weather warnings are in place for all of the UK until midday on Monday.

