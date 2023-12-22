‘My bridesmaid named her baby after me without my permission – I’m furious’

The post has caused a storm online

A bridesmaid has been slammed after thinking that her friend named her baby after her.

Taking to Reddit, the woman named Mia explained that her friend has named her daughter Amelia.

The friend plans on calling her daughter Mia for short, and well let me just tell you, the original Mia (who obviously owns copyright on the name) is not happy one bit.

In the post, Mia explained that the bridesmaid used to be a good friend of hers but, as is life, they drifted apart and stopped seeing each other so much.

Mia wrote: “Recently, [my friend] Melinda had a baby girl, announcing her name was Amelia but they refer to her as Mia. I found this odd as my name is Mia.

“I felt as if she were naming her child after me and we didn’t feel close enough for that, plus she didn’t even ask. I said something to a mutual friend of ours who told me they also found it odd.”

The post continued: “I didn’t say anything at first. Then I saw Melinda with her husband and the baby at another friend’s party. She was showing me the baby and I half-joked ‘Yeah, my namesake’. She gave me an odd look and I said ‘Her name is Mia…I’m Mia’,

“Melinda said her name was Amelia and Mia was a nickname, while my full name is just Mia. I said I understand, but she still had to have named her after me, saying it was odd but cute.

“Melinda got a weird look on her face and said ‘No, we named her after (her husband)‘s mother’. I nodded and she was clearly annoyed. She asked why I assumed I named the baby after her. I said it was just a weird coincidence and seemed like something she would do. Melinda said ‘You’re not important enough for me to name a baby after’. I told her that was rude and she said ‘So is trying to imply she’s odd because her baby and I have the same name’.”

Understandably most people in the comment section were team Melinda.

One person wrote: “Why do so many people on reddit think they have some kind of weird ownership of names? You’re not the only Mia. Mia isn’t even that unusual of a name; it’s like the 8th most common name for a baby girl right now.

“Spoiler: if a friend picked a name because of you, they’d tell you. That she didn’t, and that you’ve grown apart should be a big indication that it had nothing to do with you.

“You don’t own the name, so she doesn’t need to be “close enough” to you to decide to use it as a nickname, regardless of the reason. The world does not revolve around you. Why are you upset that she thinks you’re not important enough in her life to name a baby after you when you also think that? You literally noted that you’re not close enough to each other for that, so you should be glad that she confirmed she feels the same way.”

Another person commented: “OP upset because she thought baby was named after her. OP more upset when finding out baby was not in fact named after her. Lmao. OP sounds insufferable.”

A third commented: “People can have the same name, and her name isnt even Mia, its just short for her real name. You should have atleast asked about her name before assuming things, or just not brought it up at all.”

Honestly, literally every single response was calling the OP out so yeah. Maybe don’t make assumptions about your friends you’ve not seen in years.