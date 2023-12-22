Search icon

Lifestyle

22nd Dec 2023

‘My bridesmaid named her baby after me without my permission – I’m furious’

Joseph Loftus

The post has caused a storm online

A bridesmaid has been slammed after thinking that her friend named her baby after her.

Taking to Reddit, the woman named Mia explained that her friend has named her daughter Amelia.

The friend plans on calling her daughter Mia for short, and well let me just tell you, the original Mia (who obviously owns copyright on the name) is not happy one bit.

In the post, Mia explained that the bridesmaid used to be a good friend of hers but, as is life, they drifted apart and stopped seeing each other so much.

Mia wrote: “Recently, [my friend] Melinda had a baby girl, announcing her name was Amelia but they refer to her as Mia. I found this odd as my name is Mia.

“I felt as if she were naming her child after me and we didn’t feel close enough for that, plus she didn’t even ask. I said something to a mutual friend of ours who told me they also found it odd.”

The post continued: “I didn’t say anything at first. Then I saw Melinda with her husband and the baby at another friend’s party. She was showing me the baby and I half-joked ‘Yeah, my namesake’. She gave me an odd look and I said ‘Her name is Mia…I’m Mia’,

“Melinda said her name was Amelia and Mia was a nickname, while my full name is just Mia. I said I understand, but she still had to have named her after me, saying it was odd but cute.

“Melinda got a weird look on her face and said ‘No, we named her after (her husband)‘s mother’. I nodded and she was clearly annoyed. She asked why I assumed I named the baby after her. I said it was just a weird coincidence and seemed like something she would do. Melinda said ‘You’re not important enough for me to name a baby after’. I told her that was rude and she said ‘So is trying to imply she’s odd because her baby and I have the same name’.”

Understandably most people in the comment section were team Melinda.

One person wrote: “Why do so many people on reddit think they have some kind of weird ownership of names? You’re not the only Mia. Mia isn’t even that unusual of a name; it’s like the 8th most common name for a baby girl right now.

“Spoiler: if a friend picked a name because of you, they’d tell you. That she didn’t, and that you’ve grown apart should be a big indication that it had nothing to do with you.

“You don’t own the name, so she doesn’t need to be “close enough” to you to decide to use it as a nickname, regardless of the reason. The world does not revolve around you. Why are you upset that she thinks you’re not important enough in her life to name a baby after you when you also think that? You literally noted that you’re not close enough to each other for that, so you should be glad that she confirmed she feels the same way.”

Another person commented: “OP upset because she thought baby was named after her. OP more upset when finding out baby was not in fact named after her. Lmao. OP sounds insufferable.”

A third commented: “People can have the same name, and her name isnt even Mia, its just short for her real name. You should have atleast asked about her name before assuming things, or just not brought it up at all.”

Honestly, literally every single response was calling the OP out so yeah. Maybe don’t make assumptions about your friends you’ve not seen in years.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Wham!’s Last Christmas reaches Christmas number one for the first time

Wham!’s Last Christmas reaches Christmas number one for the first time

By Nina McLaughlin

Andrew Tate not allowed to travel back to UK to visit ill mother

Andrew Tate not allowed to travel back to UK to visit ill mother

By Joseph Loftus

New bedroom trend ‘sploshing’ takes over the internet

Relationships

New bedroom trend ‘sploshing’ takes over the internet

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

This store has just opened their Christmas Shop… 147 days before Christmas

Christmas

This store has just opened their Christmas Shop… 147 days before Christmas

By Rory Cashin

Stop what you’re doing and watch a bunch of Pikachus dance around a Pokémon vending machine

Japan

Stop what you’re doing and watch a bunch of Pikachus dance around a Pokémon vending machine

By Rich Cooper

These are the 17 jobs most likely to give you depression

Depression

These are the 17 jobs most likely to give you depression

By Tony Cuddihy

Playlist: JOE’s favourite songs from our favourite albums of 2015

Christmas

Playlist: JOE’s favourite songs from our favourite albums of 2015

By Lia Nicholls

There’s a reason why Prince George always wears shorts

Life

There’s a reason why Prince George always wears shorts

By Laura Holland

People are quite rightly up in arms about this ludicrous, disgusting sandwich

America

People are quite rightly up in arms about this ludicrous, disgusting sandwich

By Matt Tate

Incredible reason this man hasn’t put his arm down in 50 years

Religion

Incredible reason this man hasn’t put his arm down in 50 years

By Charlie Herbert

McDonald’s forced to close after customer ‘found crack pipe’ in their breakfast order

McDonald’s forced to close after customer ‘found crack pipe’ in their breakfast order

By Joseph Loftus

Symptoms of ‘contagious’ winter bug causing 72 hours of hell for people across the UK

Health

Symptoms of ‘contagious’ winter bug causing 72 hours of hell for people across the UK

By Charlie Herbert

Woman who went to school with Taylor Swift says people ‘hated’ her

Woman who went to school with Taylor Swift says people ‘hated’ her

By JOE

Prime Video has just added one of 2023’s most shocking movies

Prime Video has just added one of 2023’s most shocking movies

By Stephen Porzio

Ricky Gervais doesn’t care about being cancelled and loves offensive jokes

Ricky Gervais doesn’t care about being cancelled and loves offensive jokes

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

7 new mobile games you should be playing right now

Android

7 new mobile games you should be playing right now

By Carl Anka

The biggest horror movie hit of all time is getting a prequel series

it

The biggest horror movie hit of all time is getting a prequel series

By Stephen Porzio

Football clubs facing ban on gambling company shirt sponsors

Football

Football clubs facing ban on gambling company shirt sponsors

By JOE

Labour clearly isn’t anti-Semitic – look how many times Jeremy Corbyn has denied it

anti-Semitism

Labour clearly isn’t anti-Semitic – look how many times Jeremy Corbyn has denied it

By Josh Kaplan

The View hosts slam Jubilee and the UK for food, weather and colonial history

Colonialism

The View hosts slam Jubilee and the UK for food, weather and colonial history

By Kieran Galpin

Jack Wilshere’s demise and Dele Alli’s rise perfectly captured in one resounding stat

Arsenal

Jack Wilshere’s demise and Dele Alli’s rise perfectly captured in one resounding stat

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories