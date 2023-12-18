Search icon

18th Dec 2023

Mum puts kids to bed in next day’s clothes and says it ‘works wonders’

Charlie Herbert

A mum has revealed she puts her kids to bed wearing next day’s clothes so that there’s less hassle the next morning.

Australian TV star Lisa Lamond said she dresses her two daughters – Arabella, 3, and Ruby, 2 – in fresh clothing for the following day because she doesn’t “have a spare hour while they pull up one sock.”

She explained that her daughters are both trying to be independent and want to dress themselves.

Speaking to Whimn in 2019, Lisa said: “My daughters like to dress themselves from head to toe.

“On days I’m working in particular, I don’t have a spare hour while they pull up one sock. So the best piece of advice I’ve been given is to dress your kids the night before in the clothes you want them to go out in.”

This means that the next morning, all that needs to be done is changing nappies and putting shoes on.

“It works wonders for me and where I’m at in life at the moment,” Lisa said.

In general, she advised parents not to compare themselves to others, revealing that she herself had struggled with this in the past.

Lisa it had even got to the stage that she wouldn’t go out because she thought she was embarrassed by the thought that she couldn’t control her daughters. “We all have our own pace and ways of coping,” she added. “But I got over it and learned how to diffuse the situation.”

