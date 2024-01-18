Search icon

18th Jan 2024

Guy looks up adult toy reviews for his penis size and immediately regrets it

Charlie Herbert

‘Big mistake’

A man was left regretting his decisions after he looked up the reviews for adult toys the same size as his penis.

Penis size can be a pretty sensitive subject for a lot of guys, although you might be surprised by what the average size for men actually is.

But it feels like you’re only asking for trouble when you start googling reviews for your penis size.

For reasons that only he can understand, one bloke decided that’s exactly what he wanted to do.

What he was expecting to find, only he will know, but predictably it didn’t leave him feeling particularly great about his manhood.

Taking to Reddit with a post titled “Looked up customer reviews for dildos of my size”, the anonymous man said it was a “big mistake.”

He wrote: “Turns out mine is ‘smaller than expected will return’ and ‘perfect for a beginner but you’re gonna want bigger later’ and of course the classic ‘great for anal’.

“Good to know what people are thinking about you when it’s objective and impersonal I guess. Takes all the guesswork out of what the average person thinks about my d**k.”

looked up customer reviews for dildos of my size
byu/PCpenyulap insmalldickproblems

The post was also shared on X by one person, who simply said: “Come on brother don’t do that to yourself.”

Reacting to the post, someone else said: “This has been a wonderful exercise for my self esteem.”

Another commented: “‘Perfect for a beginner’ would put me 6ft under.”

So if you’re a bit self-conscious about something like this, here’s a warning (in case you needed it) that this is not the way to make yourself feel better.

