23rd Dec 2023

Jennifer Garner admits Ben Affleck’s penis is so big filmmakers need a ‘wide lens’

JOE

Batman’s packing!

Jennifer Garner once raised some eyebrows by revealing that she thought filmmakers would need a wide lens when filming Ben Affleck’s nude scenes.

Garner, 51, married Affleck back in 2005 and they had three kids together before they divorced in 2018.

Both have since gone on to remarry, with Garner marrying entrepreneur John Miller and Affleck marrying superstar and former flame Jennifer Lopez.

But back when they were still together, Garner was gushing in her praise for her then-husband’s manhood.

Speaking on the Ellen DeGeneres show back in 2014, she made the startling confession after the release of Affleck’s Gone Girl, which features a nude scene.

Garner said of the scene: “He’s showing his penis. I think you’re probably onto something… What I have to say is, ‘You’re welcome.’ I just try to consider myself a charitable person and I wanted to give back. You give me so much, I wanted to give something back to all of you.”

She said she wasn’t fussed about her husband baring all for the film, saying: “It wasn’t a discussion, it was like, ‘Hey, at work today Fincher talked me into coming out of the shower.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, cool, well, I hope he had on a wide lens’.”

So there you have it, it seems Batfleck is packing more bat gadgets in his suit.

