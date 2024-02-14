Search icon

Gaming

14th Feb 2024

PlayStation 6 is coming sooner than we thought after Sony make shock announcement

Nina McLaughlin

PlayStation fans have been left up in arms after the latest announcement from Sony

The latest announcement from Sony has left gamers divided.

According to Bloomberg, the company’s senior vice president Naomi Matsuoka announced that they expect the pace of PS5 sales to slow down next fiscal year, and hence the console will enter the ‘latter stage’ of its life cycle.

“Looking ahead, PS5 will enter the latter stage of its life cycle,” he reportedly said. “As such, we will put more emphasis on the balance between profitability and sales.

“For this reason, we expect the annual sales pace of PS5 hardware will start falling from the next fiscal year.”

The PS5 has sold 54.7 million in the years since its release, but Sony evidently think sales have hit their peak.

With this in mind, it’s clear that the PS6 may land on shelves sooner than we anticipated.

Current estimations put the PS6 release date as being around 2026, which would leave 6 years between console releases.

With the PS5 having only been released back in 2020, it’s no surprise that fans are responding to the announcement with mixed emotions.

While on one hand a new console is always exciting, the PS5 has faced criticism for a lack of available games.

Fans have taken to social media to respond to the news.

“PS5 is Sony worst system by game releases standard,” one put.

A second said: “Bring out the PlayStation 6 already.”

While a third put: “Okay, I was about to buy a PS5. Maybe I should wait to see what’s going to happen now. Maybe they will release a Pro version…”

Topics:

PlayStation

RELATED ARTICLES

PlayStation drops tons of critically acclaimed games for next to nothing

PlayStation

PlayStation drops tons of critically acclaimed games for next to nothing

By Simon Kelly

Xbox gamers fume as multiple exclusives bound for PlayStation 5

Microsoft

Xbox gamers fume as multiple exclusives bound for PlayStation 5

By Charlie Herbert

PlayStation ‘developing PSP2 capable of playing PS4 and PS5 games’

PlayStation

PlayStation ‘developing PSP2 capable of playing PS4 and PS5 games’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Rockstar ‘cancels long-awaited project’ in favour of GTA 6

Rockstar ‘cancels long-awaited project’ in favour of GTA 6

By Nina McLaughlin

Pokémon Gold and Silver remakes to ‘arrive on Switch’

Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Gold and Silver remakes to ‘arrive on Switch’

By Charlie Herbert

KSI forced to end first live stream in 10 years after one hour

Entertainment

KSI forced to end first live stream in 10 years after one hour

By Callum Boyle

Neil Druckmann confirms there’s one more chapter to The Last of Us

Neil Druckmann confirms there’s one more chapter to The Last of Us

By Stephen Porzio

PlayStation Plus announces huge discount price for limited time

PlayStation Plus announces huge discount price for limited time

By Nina McLaughlin

The first ever PlayStation 6 exclusive may just have been announced

PlayStation

The first ever PlayStation 6 exclusive may just have been announced

By Stephen Porzio

Rod Stewart slams ‘ginger b*llocks’ Ed Sheeran and says his music won’t stand the test of time

Ed Sheeran

Rod Stewart slams ‘ginger b*llocks’ Ed Sheeran and says his music won’t stand the test of time

By Charlie Herbert

Blackpool and Preston have been named the UK’s top ‘most romantic’ locations for a getaway

Blackpool and Preston have been named the UK’s top ‘most romantic’ locations for a getaway

By Nina McLaughlin

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

Deadpool & Wolverine trailer smashes world record

Deadpool

Deadpool & Wolverine trailer smashes world record

By Charlie Herbert

New Suits series casts major new star

stephen amell

New Suits series casts major new star

By Charlie Herbert

Kanye West claims he was on the verge of bankruptcy

Kanye West

Kanye West claims he was on the verge of bankruptcy

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Crystal Palace fail in attempt to poach high-flying Championship manager

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace fail in attempt to poach high-flying Championship manager

By Callum Boyle

Radio legend Steve Wright has died aged 69

Radio legend Steve Wright has died aged 69

By Nina McLaughlin

Resurfaced clip shows moment James Corden was told Mathew Horne refused interview with him

Gavin & Stacey

Resurfaced clip shows moment James Corden was told Mathew Horne refused interview with him

By Charlie Herbert

All the movies and shows blocked on Netflix UK’s ad tier

Netflix

All the movies and shows blocked on Netflix UK’s ad tier

By Charlie Herbert

Bernie Ecclestone calls for Christian Horner to resign 

Bernie Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone calls for Christian Horner to resign 

By Callum Boyle

Sir Jim Ratcliffe receives Premier League approval to buy £1.3bn stake in Man United

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe receives Premier League approval to buy £1.3bn stake in Man United

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories