PlayStation 6 is coming sooner than we thought after Sony make shock announcement

PlayStation fans have been left up in arms after the latest announcement from Sony

The latest announcement from Sony has left gamers divided.

According to Bloomberg, the company’s senior vice president Naomi Matsuoka announced that they expect the pace of PS5 sales to slow down next fiscal year, and hence the console will enter the ‘latter stage’ of its life cycle.

“Looking ahead, PS5 will enter the latter stage of its life cycle,” he reportedly said. “As such, we will put more emphasis on the balance between profitability and sales.

“For this reason, we expect the annual sales pace of PS5 hardware will start falling from the next fiscal year.”

The PS5 has sold 54.7 million in the years since its release, but Sony evidently think sales have hit their peak.

With this in mind, it’s clear that the PS6 may land on shelves sooner than we anticipated.

Current estimations put the PS6 release date as being around 2026, which would leave 6 years between console releases.

With the PS5 having only been released back in 2020, it’s no surprise that fans are responding to the announcement with mixed emotions.

While on one hand a new console is always exciting, the PS5 has faced criticism for a lack of available games.

Fans have taken to social media to respond to the news.

“PS5 is Sony worst system by game releases standard,” one put.

A second said: “Bring out the PlayStation 6 already.”

While a third put: “Okay, I was about to buy a PS5. Maybe I should wait to see what’s going to happen now. Maybe they will release a Pro version…”