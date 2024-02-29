Jelly Babies voted the UK’s favourite sweets

An oldie but a goldie.

New research carried out by an independent research agency has revealed that Jelly Babies are the nation’s favourite sweet of all time.

Prospectus Global found that as many as two thirds of Britons of all ages agree that the old-time confectionary classic is the best that this country has to offer.

Voted the best treat by 65% of Brits, the fruit-flavoured treat is said to be ‘loved’ because it makes people nostalgic for their childhood.

In second place, with just three per cent fewer votes than jelly babies was the slightly more sugary fruit pastilles, followed by wine gums in third with 60%.

Cola bottles and everyones nan’s favourite Werther Originals also made the top five.

Jelly babies are one of the oldest sweets ever invented. They were created all the way back in 1864 by an Austrian confectioner who worked for Fryers of Lancashire.

According to confectionery historians, he was originally asked to make a mould for Jelly Bears, but the resulting jellies looked more like infants and were subsequently given the iconic name.

They were relaunched as “Peace Babies” after the First World War by Bassett’s Sweets in Sheffield, the brand which continues to make them to this day.

Also among the top ten most favoured sweets in the UK were Skittles, Starburst, Liquorice Allsorts, Tangfastics and Rhubarb and Custards.

The survey also disclosed that Brits are thought to chew an average of 19 sweets a week, with 78% of the 2,000 polled claiming there’s something magical about enjoying the same sweets you once ate as a child.

Jelly Tots, Fruit Gums, Love Hearts and Lemon Sherbets also made the list, narrowly missing out on the top ten.

Jonathan Horsley of Prospectus Global said: “Sweets are one of life’s simple pleasures. You can see how they provoke feelings of nostalgia, as childhood classics like Jelly Babies, Fruit Pastilles, Pear Drops and Dolly Mix made the list of best loved sweets.”

The only people we’d imagine to be disgruntled with this delicious list are dentists, but not even your local tooth inspector could deny the simple joy of a jelly baby every now and then.

Related links: