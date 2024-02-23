Search icon

23rd Feb 2024

Americans are dipping cookies into Guinness and they must be stopped

Ryan Price

Would you be up for trying this? Or is it sacrilege?

An official Guinness brewery in the city of Baltimore in the United States has posted pictures online of their controversial combination that involves dipping chocolate chip cookies into a pint of the black stuff.

According to them, people love it and it’s become a highly requested delicacy in their establishment.

They’ve coined the desert dish ‘Milk & Cookies’ on their Facebook page, and describe the snack as “warm homemade chocolate chip cookies sprinkled with sea salt and served with a half-pint of our Milk Stout”.

The comments underneath the post would suggest its a fan favourite.

One person claimed it was “two of her favourite things”, while another shared; “I used to do this with Oreos before chocolate stout was a thing”.

Is this just another food extremity adopted by the yanks or could it take off on this side of the pond?

The post has also inspired some people to share their own unusual Guinness consumption habits.

One user revealed: “I used to love eating the head scooped up with cheese n onion crisps (this was the only flavour that worked )”.

It’s no surprise that comment received just the one like and that came from Guinness Open Gate Brewery Baltimore themselves.

Does this fall under the ‘each to their own’ mantra? Or do the Guinness police need to get involved and shut this down immediately?

