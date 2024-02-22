Search icon

Community

22nd Feb 2024

Bottomless brunch with Guinness and pizza coming to UK cities

Ryan Price

Now this is a bottomless brunch we can get behind!

Manchester’s iconic late night pizza spot is going all in for St Patrick’s Day this year.

Crazy Pedro’s, which also has locations in Liverpool, is offering an afternoon packed with unlimited pizza slices and endless schooners of the black stuff (yeah it’s not pints but considering you can drink as much as you’d like we can let it slide), all for just £32.50.

The already famous fast-food spot, known for its slightly unusual but much-loved array of toppings, is looking to cement its status as a ‘northern icon’ by rolling out as much Guinness as you can handle over the course of 90 minutes, accompanied by the much-needed soakage of saucy slices.

If you live in either Manchester or Liverpool, you’ll know how much of a saving grace Crazy Pedro’s can be on a night out, with its 4am closing times and long list of cocktails.

The St Patrick’s Day Bottomless Brunch is only available to book at it’s Bridge Street store in Manchester and Parr Street outlet in Liverpool, so get on their website and make a reservation before there’s no room left.

The only question that remains is how much stout and slices can you inhale in an hour and a half?

Related links:

Topics:

Alcohol,Beer,Food,Food & Drink,Guinness,Local news,Manchester,northerners,Pizza

RELATED ARTICLES

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

Alcohol

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

By Ryan Price

World’s ‘oldest and unchanged’ brand finally removes rotting lion from logo

brand

World’s ‘oldest and unchanged’ brand finally removes rotting lion from logo

By Ryan Price

Urgent warning issued after Lloyds Bank customer hit with scam that lost her thousands

Fraud

Urgent warning issued after Lloyds Bank customer hit with scam that lost her thousands

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

‘My dad’s neighbour keeps parking his car in our driveway so I had it towed’

car

‘My dad’s neighbour keeps parking his car in our driveway so I had it towed’

By Kieran Galpin

Huge £250m indoor water park and spa opening in UK

indoor waterpark

Huge £250m indoor water park and spa opening in UK

By Danny Jones

Dad buys ice-cream van to create jobs for his two children with Down’s Syndrome

Community

Dad buys ice-cream van to create jobs for his two children with Down’s Syndrome

By Danny Jones

30,000 sign petition calling for fines for people who walk dogs in heatwaves

Animals

30,000 sign petition calling for fines for people who walk dogs in heatwaves

By Danny Jones

Truck driver saves man by parking under M62 to stop him jumping

Community

Truck driver saves man by parking under M62 to stop him jumping

By Danny Jones

Yemen fishermen find fortune worth $1.5m in belly of a whale

Ambergris

Yemen fishermen find fortune worth $1.5m in belly of a whale

By Kieran Galpin

Chelsea may accept ban from Europe if they win Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup

Chelsea may accept ban from Europe if they win Carabao Cup

By Callum Boyle

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

Dr Dre

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

By JOE

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

Breaking News

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

By Ryan Price

Wayne Rooney calls out the Man United players who were dancing after Liverpool hammering

Football

Wayne Rooney calls out the Man United players who were dancing after Liverpool hammering

By Lee Costello

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

Entertaiment

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

By Callum Boyle

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

air fryer

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

By Nina McLaughlin

People are only just discovering ‘Netflix’s best horror series’ from years ago

Horror

People are only just discovering ‘Netflix’s best horror series’ from years ago

By Ryan Price

Bayern Munich have made their mind up about Eric Dier after only five games

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have made their mind up about Eric Dier after only five games

By Callum Boyle

Americans say UK football fans should be more passionate and celebrate more

Americans

Americans say UK football fans should be more passionate and celebrate more

By Charlie Herbert

People are only just discovering Kylian Mbappe’s name he used at Monaco

Football

People are only just discovering Kylian Mbappe’s name he used at Monaco

By Callum Boyle

Ant McPartlin quits iconic ITV show to spend more time with wife and family

Ant McPartlin quits iconic ITV show to spend more time with wife and family

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories