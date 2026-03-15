Popular US restaurant chain set to open in the UK

A cheaper option than Maccy D's

The UK will soon have another famous fast food chain, with the American brand which has set its sights on launching.

The popular franchise Chili’s, which offers Mexican and Tex-Mex style food, reportedly has prices which are cheaper than McDonald’s, another beloved American franchise.

Currently, the Texas brand serves 30 countries across the globe, and Britain will soon get added to that list.

It is most known for its Mexican-style menu that it offers to its customers, particularly crispy chicken, burgers and ribs.

And its most expensive item, the Southern Smokehouse burger, is still around 50p cheaper than the Big Arch, McDonald’s newest and one of the most expensive items.

Chili’s attempted to launch in the UK in the 90s and the noughties. However, the bid was unsuccessful and by 2009 all its nine branches were closed.

The company has made it clear that it intends to find British partners, while it is yet to make official plans for its launch.