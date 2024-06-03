Greggs set to launch ‘yard-long’ sausage roll this week

The only thing better than a sausage roll? A yard of sausage roll

If you think the peak of British cuisine is some pork wrapped in puff pastry, then firstly you’re absolutely right and secondly, your Christmas has come early as Greggs are launching a ‘yard-long’ sausage roll this week.

To celebrate National Sausage Roll Day on June 5 – mark your calendars – the high street bakery chain will be giving fans the chance to get their hands on a yard-long box made up of 17 sausage rolls.

Customers will be able to choose from classic or vegan rolls, and the three-foot long product will cost £15.

Those wanting to grab the giant snack can get it through Click+Collect on the Greggs App in 10 shops located in the British cities that love Greggs Sausage Rolls the most.

According to the chain’s data, London loved the pork product the most, followed by Glasgow and Edinburgh. Most surprisingly, Newcastle finds itself down in 8th on the list despite being the home of Greggs.

You’ll need to be quick to get your hands on the yard of baked goods though, with Greggs warning it is available on a “first come first serve” basis.

For those who miss out, Greggs is also offering a free sausage roll available on Just Eat and Uber Eats with orders over £15 placed on the day.

The shops taking part in the offer, in the order of how much they love sausage rolls, are:

421-422 Strand, London, WC2R 0PS 162 Buchanan Street, Glasgow, G1 2LW 21 Southbridge, Edinburgh, EH1 1LL U5 St Mary’s Gate, Manchester, M1 1PX U14 Central station, Liverpool, L1 1JT UC Bond St, Leeds, LS1 5BQ 95 Pinestone St, Sheffield, S1 2HJ 24-32 Northumberland Street, Newcastle, NE1 7DE 41 High Street, Birmingham, B4 7SL 34 Queen Street, Cardiff, CF10 2AG

The Greggs App is free to download and gives access to a variety of tasty rewards. For every nine purchases in different categories – from hot drinks, to sandwiches to bakes to sweet treats – app users can get one completely free. New users of the Greggs App also receive a free hot drink of their choice upon registration, as well as a free sweet treat to celebrate their birthday each year.

Related links:

McDonalds launches major menu change today with brand new burger

Aldi’s garlic bread crisps are returning to stores

People left sickened after learning how vegan sausages are produced

WATCH: We Asked Scots If They’re Proud To Be British