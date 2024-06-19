Aldi offering free beer to replace pints spilled when England score at Euros

Nearly five million pints get spilt every time the Three Lions put the ball in the back of the net.

Aldi are coming through for it’s customers during this Euros campaign, offering to replace each England fan’s pint when they spill it as a result of a goal.

A group of scientists have calculated that 4.6 million pints are spilt each time Southgate’s men score.

Dr Eamon Fulcher, Professor of Cognitive Science at Split Second Research, explains: “We examined online videos of what happens in a pub or large-screen bar area when England fans gather to watch a live tournament match.

“We estimate that about 20% of the pints are spilt – 15% are thrown into the air and a further 5% are spillages due to movement.

“Industry data confirms that around 243 million pints will be served in England during the Euros, and that doesn’t include those watching and drinking at home.

“Based on previous results at the last Euros four years ago, England played in seven games. So, of the 243 million pints served, it means 34,714,285 pints will be served per game. If 20% is spilt per goal, that equates to 6,942,857 pints hitting the floor. This assumes only one goal a game, but in Euro 2020, England averaged about 1.5 goals a game, so we should divide it by 1.5, which gives us 4,628,571 pints spilt per goal.”

In order to ensure that England fans can celebrate without fear of losing their lager, Aldi are offering 1,000 lucky fans a £5 voucher to buy beer in stores.

All you have to do is email your name and proof of ID to [email protected].

The voucher will apply to premium beers such as Corona, Stella Artois and Budwesier, as well as some of Aldi’s own tasty range which includes Birra Mapelli, Rossini and Galahad.

Everybody loves the image of a crowd of fans erupting when a goal goes in, even if half of those people are getting a cider shower as a result.

Aldi’s new initiative will mean this trend can continue, and everybody can enjoy their drink at the same time.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “We’re all used to seeing footage of beer flying through the air when England scores and hopefully we’ll see it a few times over the next month, which is why we’re offering customers free vouchers and amazing prices on our beer range.

“It’s no use crying over spilt beer and hopefully England fans will be crying with joy if we get to the final and win it on 14th July.”

